(2018 – 2023) Global Structural Insulated Panels Market Trends – CAGR Status, Trends, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Structural Insulated Panels Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Structural Insulated Panels market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Structural Insulated Panels market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Structural Insulated Panels Market are –

Al Shahin Metal Industries

Alubel

ArcelorMittal

Balex

DANA STEEL PROCESSING INDUSTRY LLC

Hoesch Bausysteme GmbH

Isopan

Italpannelli

Jingxue

Kingspan

Lattonedil

Marcegaglia

Metecno India Private Limited

Multicolor Steels

Nucor Building Systems

Paroc Group

Ruukki

Tata Steel Construction

Zamil Steel Pre-Engineered Buildings Co. Ltd.

The global structural insulated panels market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2018—2023. The major factor driving the market is the rapidly increasing demand from the construction industry, cost efficiency of insulated panels, and reduction of power consumption.

Growing Demand from Construction Sector

There has been a constantly increasing demand for structural insulated panels from the construction sector as these panels allow for energy-efficient construction. Additionally, they are well insulated and allow for more airtight construction than traditional building methods. The growing construction sector in developing economies is expected to drive the market for structural insulated panels during the forecast period. However, the lack of awareness about structural insulated panels and strict government regulations are expected to hinder the market.

Building Roof Sector Dominates the Market

The building roof sector is expected to witness the highest demand for structural insulated panels with the fastest growth during the forecast period. The usage of standardized roof panel help in avoiding unnecessary shuttering, due to which it is highly preferred. Thus, there has been an increasing demand for structural insulated panels from building roof segment. Additionally, the growth of construction activities is expected to boost the demand for structural insulated panels, which in turn, shall further augment the growth of the structural insulated panels market.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America is expected to witness the highest demand for structural insulted panels during the forecast period. This is owing to the high adoption and growing demand for energy efficient structures. Europe is expected to have the second highest demand after North America.

