(2018 – 2023) Global Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market Size, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast | 360 Market Updates

Global Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market (2018 – 2023) research report is expected to register a CAGR of 16.8% over a five years forecast period. Additionally, Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) market report also examines the market by discussing market dynamics such as opportunities, threats, challenges, drivers, restrictions, and other trends of market. The growing adoption of multi-factor techniques is expected to aid the growth to Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) market, during the forecast period.

List of Key players operating in the Global Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) Market are –

Ericsson AB

Nokia Corporation

Alcatel-Lucent SA

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Aptilo Networks

LG Uplus Corporation

MetroPCS Communications Inc.

AT&T Inc.

KT Corporation

Mitel Networks Corporation

Verizon

The global voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) is a network operator controlled and managed service. It offers native calling, which implies that there is no need to open an app to receive or make calls, in contrast to a VoIP call that can only be received when the specific app is open.

The key carriers in the market studied are preparing to launch both VoLTE and VoWiFi services for the consumers only once these services are stable, so that quality is not compromised. They are also contemplating the best way to advertise the two services, so that consumers value the quality of voice calling and perceive the enhancements provided, as value added services (VAS). This leads to the neutralization of the declining trend of smartphone users not making phone calls and moving to OTT alternatives. Over the long term, most operators are expected to launch both VoWiFi and VoLTE services, as a natural evolution toward an all-IP-based communication. However, over the short term, some of the carriers may choose to launch one of the two services first, and their decision is expected to be mainly influenced by three main factors, including the need to improve indoor coverage, potential cost savings, and the customers’ interest toward enhanced communication services.

Numerous Advantageous Features of VoWiFi to Drive Inclination toward Adoption

Major carriers are expected to use VoWiFi services to extend coverage, especially indoors, and thereby help improve customer satisfaction. Currently, a significant share of mobile calls are made indoors (at least twice as many smartphone users make voice calls indoors than outdoors). However, providing good internal coverage can be expensive and technically complex, particularly for internal rooms and lower floors. VoWiFi extends reach at a comparatively low marginal cost and it is further expected that VoWiFi may reduce operator costs, as calls placed on a smartphone would be carried over the consumer’s broadband network, freeing up some cellular capacity. The global voice over Wi-Fi (vowifi) market has been segmented on the basis of voice client and device type. On the basis of voice client, the market studied has been bifurcated as integrated VoWiFi client, separate VoWiFi client, and browser VoWiFi client. Furthermore, on the basis of device type, the voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) market is segmented as smartphone, router, and others (laptop, notebook, tablet, etc.).

