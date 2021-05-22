2019 DDoS Protection Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Report Titled: “Global DDoS Protection Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Market Overview:

The DDoS protection market is expected to record a CAGR of 24.9% over the forecast period (2019-2024). According to Corero, the DDoS attacks are expected to grow to 17 million by 2020, with an average attack size approaching 1Gbps. This alarming growth in the number of network attacks is expected to be a major driver for the adoption of DDoS protection solutions. The threat of DDoS is driven by ready access to easy-to-use tools and by a wider criminal understanding of its potential for profit through extortion. These attacks that directly target business systems and individuals, which could potentially lead to huge financial and personal losses. This further increases the importance of a robust DDoS protection tool.

– According to Cloudflare, the financial cost of a DDoS is significant as falling victim to a DDoS attack can cost an organization of around USD 100,000 for every hour the attack lasts, further fueling the demand for DDoS protection solutions.

– Besides, the proliferation of unsecured IoT devices resulted in an increase in DDoS attacks in 2017, according to Corero. Thus, the growing deployment of IoT across end-user is set to augment the adoption of DDoS protection solutions.

– It is further reported that a major number of unplanned datacenters outages have been due to cybercrime (DDoS) attacks, further driving the demand for DDoS protection solutions in data centers. In addition, the growing number of data centers in developing countries, such as India poses significant opportunities for DDoS protection solutions providers. Global DDoS Protection Market Covers Major Key Players: DDoS Protection Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

Arbor Networks Inc. (NetScout Systems Inc.)

Akamai Technologies Inc.

F5 Networks Inc.

Imperva

Radware Ltd

Corero Network Security Inc.

Neustar Inc.

Cloudflare Inc.

Nexusguard Ltd

Dosarrest Internet Security Ltd Scope of the Report: