2019 Endpoint Detection and Response Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

2019 Endpoint Detection and Response Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Endpoint Detection and Response

Report Titled: "Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024"

Endpoint Detection and Response Market report presents in-depth analysis of Endpoint Detection and Response which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Endpoint Detection and Response market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Endpoint Detection and Response market report also includes new upcoming technology of Endpoint Detection and Response Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

  • The endpoint detection and response (EDR) market is expected to reach USD 3,443.64 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 22.97%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Nowadays, AI enabled EDR solutions are on the rise. For instance, Cylance showcased AI-powered EDR solution at the RSA 2018 conference.
  • – There have been rising cases of enterprise endpoints attacks globally. Lately, in April 2019, Amnesty International’s Hong Kong office has been hit by a years-long cyberattack from hackers with known links to the Chinese government. In the same month, medical billing service provider ‘Doctors’ Management Service’ suffered a ransomware attack compromising patients’ data from a number of its clients. These kind of incidents are leading to an emerging demand for incident response services.
  • – High proliferation of IoT and smart devices will lead to more data breaches. According to GSMA, total IoT connections in 2017 were 7.5 billion and is expected to be 25.1 billion by the end of 2025. This will cause a rise in demand of EDR tools.
  • – According to ESG, more than half of organizations face a shortage of cybersecurity skills and staffing. The cyber analyst has to examine the trends and suggest solutions to the enterprise to mitigate future risks. Sometimes there is a flood of alerts which the analyst is incapable of handling.

    Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market Covers Major Key Players:

    Endpoint Detection and Response Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

  • Carbon Black Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Crowdstrike Inc.
  • Symantec Corporation
  • Cybereason Inc.
  • Deep Instinct Ltd.
  • Digital Guardian
  • FireEye Inc.
  • OpenText Corporation
  • McAfee Inc.
  • EMC Corporation

    Scope of the Report:

  • After the attacker compromises an endpoint, they laterally spread (East-West Movement or Lateral Movement) to other systems and accounts until they reach their primary objective. Protecting against every endpoint threat is impossible: hence, organizations are shifting their focus to fast detection and response through an EDR service. Once a threat is validated, these solutions take immediate action to contain the compromised endpoint(s), resolve the threat, and protect endpoints against future similar attacks.<

    Endpoint Detection and Response Market

