2019 Endpoint Detection and Response Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Market Overview:

The endpoint detection and response (EDR) market is expected to reach USD 3,443.64 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 22.97%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Nowadays, AI enabled EDR solutions are on the rise. For instance, Cylance showcased AI-powered EDR solution at the RSA 2018 conference.

– There have been rising cases of enterprise endpoints attacks globally. Lately, in April 2019, Amnesty International’s Hong Kong office has been hit by a years-long cyberattack from hackers with known links to the Chinese government. In the same month, medical billing service provider ‘Doctors’ Management Service’ suffered a ransomware attack compromising patients’ data from a number of its clients. These kind of incidents are leading to an emerging demand for incident response services.

– High proliferation of IoT and smart devices will lead to more data breaches. According to GSMA, total IoT connections in 2017 were 7.5 billion and is expected to be 25.1 billion by the end of 2025. This will cause a rise in demand of EDR tools.

According to ESG, more than half of organizations face a shortage of cybersecurity skills and staffing. The cyber analyst has to examine the trends and suggest solutions to the enterprise to mitigate future risks. Sometimes there is a flood of alerts which the analyst is incapable of handling.

Scope of the Report: