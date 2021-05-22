Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
2019 Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Press Release

Enterprise Communication Infrastructure

  • The enterprise communication infrastructure market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.53% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The growing need to upgrade outdated IT communication infrastructure is also motivating many organizations to invest in the enterprise’s communication infrastructure market.
  • – According to the Spiceworks’ 2019 State of IT, 89% of companies surveyed expect their IT budgets to grow or remain considerable in 2019. 56% of companies with more than 5,000 employees reported that they were expecting their IT budgets to increase in 2019.
  • – The primary driver behind the investments has been the continuous evolution and application of new technologies to unlock enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial.
  • – Another prominent trend in the market aiding the growth of enterprise communication infrastructure is the increasing rate of smartphone penetration, owing to increasing BYOD policies.
  • – Adoption of cloud services also continues to influence enterprise spending. Cloud-based solutions are also helping organizations in creating a more effective unified platform for internal and external communication. The growing adoption of cloud services, especially among SMEs, is also promoting the further development of the market.
  • – However, the growing data security concerns as well as poor IT infrastructure, especially in the developing regions, are some of the factors restraining the market growth.

  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Orange SA
  • Avaya Inc
  • IBM Corporation
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Alcatel
  • Lucent SA
  • Verizon Communications
  • DXC technology
  • NEC Corporation
  • 8×8 Inc.
  • Mitel Network Corporation
  • AT&T Corporation

  • Enterprise communications infrastructure encompasses server-based products and software that provide a central platform for communications for enterprises and other organizations. A key part of the enterprise communications proposition is the promise of more consistent user experience across a wider range of communications channels and features. To achieve this, a critical task is to tightly integrate the server-based communications products and application functionality into a UC infrastructure.

    Enterprise Communication Infrastructure Market

