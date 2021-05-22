2019 Government Cloud Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Report Titled: “Global Government Cloud Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Government Cloud Market report presents in-depth analysis of Government Cloud which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Government Cloud market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Government Cloud market report also includes new upcoming technology of Government Cloud Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

The global government cloud market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.74% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The Pentagon alone is expected to spend USD 2 billion on cloud in the coming year.

– Government data generation is on the rise due to growing census data (ever-increasing population), new policies/initiatives introduction, partnerships with other regions, and GDP increase due to new enterprises mushrooming up. Legacy systems consisting of physical hardware are not efficient and might run out of space. Hence government cloud is a mandatory

– In 2009, the United States launched the data.gov portal. Since then there has been a rapid increase in the systematic opening of government data around the world. Cloud is responsible for transparency of government data, which promotes government’s accountability and reduces corruption. It also helps in empowering citizens and helps to solve complex public problems bringing a wider range of expertise and knowledge to bear on public problems.

Skills gap is the major challenge faced by cloud computing companies. As per IBM, shortage of skills in cloud technologies is one of their topmost prediction in 2018. OpRamp's Cloud Skills Survey also says that most of the enterprises are planning to go for a hybrid model where they will shift certain specialized workloads to Managed Service Providers and also re-skill internal team.

