2019 Government Cloud Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

2019 Government Cloud Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Press Release

Government Cloud

Report Titled: “Global Government Cloud Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Government Cloud Market report presents in-depth analysis of Government Cloud which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Government Cloud market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Government Cloud market report also includes new upcoming technology of Government Cloud Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

  • The global government cloud market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.74% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The Pentagon alone is expected to spend USD 2 billion on cloud in the coming year.
  • – Government data generation is on the rise due to growing census data (ever-increasing population), new policies/initiatives introduction, partnerships with other regions, and GDP increase due to new enterprises mushrooming up. Legacy systems consisting of physical hardware are not efficient and might run out of space. Hence government cloud is a mandatory
  • – In 2009, the United States launched the data.gov portal. Since then there has been a rapid increase in the systematic opening of government data around the world. Cloud is responsible for transparency of government data, which promotes government’s accountability and reduces corruption. It also helps in empowering citizens and helps to solve complex public problems bringing a wider range of expertise and knowledge to bear on public problems.
  • – Skills gap is the major challenge faced by cloud computing companies. As per IBM, shortage of skills in cloud technologies is one of their topmost prediction in 2018. OpRamp’s Cloud Skills Survey also says that most of the enterprises are planning to go for a hybrid model where they will shift certain specialized workloads to Managed Service Providers and also re-skill internal team.

    Global Government Cloud Market Covers Major Key Players:

    Government Cloud Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.
  • AT&T Inc.
  • CGI, Inc.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Dell Inc.
  • Google, Inc
  • IBM Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • NetApp, Inc.
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Rackspace Inc.
  • Salesforce.com, Inc.
  • Verizon Wireless
  • VMware, Inc.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Cloud for government becoming the next big thing as vendors are providing public, private or hybrid cloud solutions for govenment data related to its management, security, backup or compliance. The offerings can be categorized by delivery modes, such as Infrastrcuture as a service, Platform as a service or Software as a service.

    The objective of this Government Cloud market research report is: –

    • To provide actionable intelligence alongside the Government Cloud market size of various segments.
    • To detail major factors influencing the Government Cloud market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).
    • To determine the geographic breakdown of the Government Cloud market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.
    • To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming Government Cloud market segments.
    • To track the competitive landscape of the market.

    Government Cloud Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Government Cloud Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Government Cloud Market
    • Chapter 3: Government Cloud Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Government Cloud Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Government Cloud Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Government Cloud Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Government Cloud Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Government Cloud Market

    Government Cloud Market

