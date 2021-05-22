2019 Logistics Automation Market Size | Share Covers Emerging Technologies, Market Growth Rate, CAGR%, Development History, Forecast to 2024

Logistics Automation Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Logistics Automation market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Scope of the Report:

Key Market Trends:

Warehouse Management to Occupy Major Share

– Warehouse operations contribute to a majority of resource consumption. As companies are demanding new solutions to improve the efficiency of warehouses, to reduce cost and increasing awareness among the businesses around the world, the deployment of warehouse robots is set to increase.

– For instance, Alibaba, world’s largest retailer, has upgraded to robotic labor in one of its warehouse which has resulted in drastically reducing the labor workforce by 70% creating an opportunity for a highly skilled workforce.

– Mobile robots are witnessing high growth in small and medium warehouses with smaller pallet sizes, while industrial applications in large warehouses dedicated to foods and beverages demand articulated and palletizing robots.

– According to a survey from the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, 94% of food packaging operations are using robotics already, and half of them reported the plan to increase their level of automation over the next three to five years.

– For instance, in August 2018, Aberdeen-based inspection technology and service provider for the oil and gas industry, Innospection, Shell Brazil and SENAI CIMATEC technology institute in Salvador, Brazil, have signed a partnership agreement to develop a robot-based technology for in-service inspection of cargo oil tanks of FPSOs.

North America Accounted for the Largest Share

– North America occupied the largest share of the logistics automation market in 2018, due to the presence of several established e-commerce companies in the region and high investments for the development of logistics.

– The strong economy, with notable port traffic, increased e-commerce activity, and key manufacturing indices resulting in manufacturing growth, are poised to drive the demand for warehouses in the United States.

– A US-based third-party logistics company, DHL, plans to increase its warehouse capacity to 10 million square feet by 2020. The trend was followed by other companies, such as XPO Logistics and CEVA Logistics.

– According to the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the North American automation market had set new records very recently. For the first nine months of 2017, 27,294 orders of robots valued at approximately USD 1.473 billion were sold in North America.

– According to RIA estimates, approximately 250,000 robots are now in use in the United States, accounting for the third highest in the world, behind Japan and China. Also, in the United States, manufacturing accounts for USD 2.17 trillion in annual economic activity, and more than 98% of U.S. manufacturers qualify as small businesses which leaves a huge scope for logistics automation.

– DHL plans to invest 300 million USD in North America to deploying new technology and transportation control towers in 350 of the 430 to improve productivity and reduce costs. These investments are expected to drive the market in the region.

Logistics Automation Market Provides The Following:

