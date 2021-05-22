Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
2019 Managed Data Center Services Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

0
Managed Data Center Services

  • The global managed data center services market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.5% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). According to a recent AFCOM State of the Data Center Industry study, edge solutions are one of the top areas of focus for data center end users. Forty four percent have already deployed some form of edge computing capacity or say they will be doing so over the next 12 months, according to the study.
  • – Increasing cyber attacks and the risk of data leaks is causing the market to grow. Replication services are one of the most demanded managed services which are used for protecting data Cyberhardening shrinks attack surfaces and denies malware the uniformity to propagate. By hardening software binaries, data center security teams eliminate an entire class of cyberattacks.
  • – Growing data and thus its management is causing the managed data center services to grow. According to Enterprise Data Storage 2018, data storage needs is expected to reach 32000 Exebytes by 2019, from 21000 in 2018. This calls for companies to take measures regarding the integrity and authenticity of data.
  • – Skilled and dedicated personnel are required to maintain the various processes associated with managed data center services. At Data Center World in March 2018, Google data center executives emphasized talent crisis in the data center industry saying that talent pool is unstable with majority approaching retirement age and few freshers entering the industry.

  • Fujitsu Ltd
  • Cisco Systems, Inc
  • Dell EMC
  • IBM Corporation
  • AT&T Inc
  • HP Development Company, LP
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Verizon Communications Inc
  • Dell Inc
  • Rackspace Inc
  • TCS Limited
  • Deutsche Telekom AG

  • A managed data center is a type of data center model that is deployed, managed and monitored at/from a third-party data center service provider. The services rendered from these types of data centres range from Network Services to Disaster Recovery-Managed Backup. They can be deployed through cloud or can be on-premise too. It results in complete hybrid IT management.

    • To provide actionable intelligence alongside the Managed Data Center Services market size of various segments.
    • To detail major factors influencing the Managed Data Center Services market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).
    • To determine the geographic breakdown of the Managed Data Center Services market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.
    • To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming Managed Data Center Services market segments.
    • To track the competitive landscape of the market.

    • Chapter 1: Managed Data Center Services Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Managed Data Center Services Market
    • Chapter 3: Managed Data Center Services Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Managed Data Center Services Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Managed Data Center Services Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Managed Data Center Services Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Managed Data Center Services Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Managed Data Center Services Market

