2019 Multimedia Chipsets Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Multimedia Chipsets

Report Titled: “Global Multimedia Chipsets Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Multimedia Chipsets Market report presents in-depth analysis of Multimedia Chipsets which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Multimedia Chipsets market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Multimedia Chipsets market report also includes new upcoming technology of Multimedia Chipsets Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

  • The multimedia chipsets market has been valued at USD 29.99 billion in 2018, to reach USD 41.95 billion by 2024, and registering a CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).
  • Owing to the increasing demand for handheld mobile devices and smartphones, there has been a rise in the number of users demanding consumer electronic products for the purpose of watching movies and videos online. This has resulted in increased broadband and mobile data traffic. This rise in mobile data traffic is driving the demand for high-speed internet.
  • – As improved internet facilities across the world have made it easier for consumers to stream videos online, considerably increasing their numbers over the past few years, graphics chipsets have consistently been holding the larger revenue share in the multimedia chipsets market.
  • – Furthermore, increasing the adoption of wearable devices, owing to health concerns in the millennial generation, is also anticipated to augment the growth of the market.
  • – Increasing disposable income, coupled with high adoption of technological advancements in the developing economies, is expected to aid the market growth.
  • – For instance, in December 2018, Qualcomm Technologies announced its next-generation, modem purpose-built for Internet of Things (IoT) applications, such as asset trackers, health monitors, security systems, smart city sensors, and smart meters, as well as a range of wearable trackers. This modem is cost-effective and consumes 70% less battery compared to its predecessor
  • – However, higher static costs related to the formation of the manufacturing unit is limiting the development of the multimedia chipsets market.

    Global Multimedia Chipsets Market Covers Major Key Players:

    Multimedia Chipsets Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

  • NVIDIA Corporation
  • Intel Corporation
  • Qualcomm Inc.
  • Cirrus Logic Inc.
  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
  • DSP Group Inc.
  • Apple Inc.
  • Broadcom Corporation
  • Realtek Semiconductor Corporation
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd
  • Samsung Group
  • MediaTek Inc.
  • ST Microelectronics

    Scope of the Report:

  • Rising penetration of high-speed internet connection, increasing demand for functional hardware in various mobile devices and wearable, combined with high growth potential of multimedia chipsets in the gaming industry, are major factors driving the market for multimedia chipsets. This is supported by the set-top box, and IPTV is also driving the demand for multimedia chipsets. China accounts for the most significant number of smartphone users in the world, and had a huge subscription base for IPTVs, making it a key market for multimedia chipset players.<

    The objective of this Multimedia Chipsets market research report is: –

    • To provide actionable intelligence alongside the Multimedia Chipsets market size of various segments.
    • To detail major factors influencing the Multimedia Chipsets market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).
    • To determine the geographic breakdown of the Multimedia Chipsets market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.
    • To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming Multimedia Chipsets market segments.
    • To track the competitive landscape of the market.

    Multimedia Chipsets Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Multimedia Chipsets Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Multimedia Chipsets Market
    • Chapter 3: Multimedia Chipsets Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Multimedia Chipsets Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Multimedia Chipsets Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Multimedia Chipsets Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Multimedia Chipsets Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Multimedia Chipsets Market

