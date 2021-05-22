Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
2019 Next Generation Firewall Market Size | Share Covers Emerging Technologies, Market Growth Rate, CAGR%, Development History, Forecast to 2024

2019 Next Generation Firewall Market Size | Share Covers Emerging Technologies, Market Growth Rate, CAGR%, Development History, Forecast to 2024

Press Release

Next Generation Firewall

Next Generation Firewall Market research report gives in-depth information on the Business Overview, Policy, Regional Market, Production Development, Sales, Regional Trade, Business Operation Data, Market Features, Investment Opportunity, Investment Calculation and other important aspect of the industry.

Next Generation Firewall Market Report 2019

The main objectives of the research report elaborate the overall market overview on Next Generation Firewall market dynamics, historic volume and value, robust market methodology, current & future trends, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, upstream and downstream industry chain, new technological development, cost structure, government policies & regulations, etc.

Scope of the Report:

  • A next generation firewall is a network security device that provides capabilities beyond a traditional firewall. While a traditional firewall typically provides stateful inspection of incoming and outgoing network traffic, a next-generation firewall includes additional features like application awareness and control, integrated intrusion prevention, and cloud-delivered threat intelligence.

    Key Insights of Next Generation Firewall Market:

    • Complete in-depth analysis of the Next Generation Firewall
    • Important changes in market dynamics.
    • Segmentation analysis of the market.
    • Emerging segments and regional markets.
    • Historical, on-going, and projected market analysis based on volume and esteem.
    • Assessment of niche industry players.
    • Market share analysis.
    • Key strategies of major players

    Market Overview:

  • The next generation firewall market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. As more and more electronic devices in the world are becoming interconnected, the trend of IoT is increasing. This has given rise to the protection of the network infrastructure.
  • – Cyber attacks such as web-based exploit kits, malware, ransomware, application-layer attacks, and targeted threats, combined with the advancement of cloud technology and web-based applications have introduced additional layers of complexity in the network, as a result, traditional threat detection technologies and methods are proving insufficient to resist today’s modern threats effectively.
  • – To successfully protect their networks, organizations need a combination of advanced technical expertise, and trusted intelligence provided by the next generation firewalls.
  • – More and more electronic devices are getting connected to the internet, including, smart TVs, mobile devices, etc. As per a study conducted by Cisco, it has been found that more than 500 billion electronic devices are expected to be connected to the internet by 2030.
  • – It has also been seen that due to the enormous cost of setting up a data center and the high maintenance cost associated with it, enterprises are migrating from the use of data centers to the public cloud which is expected to drive the market growth.

    Next Generation Firewall Market Segmentation by Top Key Players:

  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Dell Technologies
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • Fortinet
  • Inc.
  • Barracuda Networks
  • Inc
  • Forcepoint LLC
  • WatchGuard Technologies
  • Inc.
  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
  • Hillstone Networks
  • Sophos Technologies Pvt. Ltd (Cyberoam)
  • Untangle
  • Inc.
  • Zscaler
  • Inc.

    Key Market Trends:

    BFSI Sector to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period

    – The next generation firewall protections are designed for the businesses performing with a high volume of sensitive transactions and important data, across the day to day activities such as the banking and financial institutions dealing with the customer transactions data throughout the day, and also supports their need to maintain the uptime and protect critical business functions and data.
    – These firewall solutions are designed keeping in mind the applications and to end the industry tug of war between performance and protection from the pressing data privacy threat to the industry.
    – With the introduction of blockchain technologies, there is a rapid rise in the adoption of digital currency across the world, it is very vital now to secure these gateways as these are totally web-based transactions, this trend is expected to boost the market growth in this sector.

    North America to Account for a Major Share

    – The North American region currently dominates the global market, owing to the high preference of businesses for the security of the high volume of sensitive and important data used by them, and continuous adoption of high performing network security solutions by organizations.
    – In recent times, major firms of the US suffered from the fatal WannaCry ransomware attack, where data was encrypted and ransom was asked in the form of cryptocurrency. The attack happened because the data of millions of customers was unsecured and this is worrying the industries of the region, hence stringent government regulations regarding consumer privacy were imposed and is expected to drive the growth of the market in this region.
    – These Solutions can further assist businesses in overcoming the consequences of negligence, regarding data security which will further affect the demand for the next generation firewall market.

    Next Generation Firewall Market Provides The Following:

    Next Generation Firewall Market

