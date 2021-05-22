Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
2019 Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Off-highway Vehicle Engine

Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market report presents in-depth analysis of Off-highway Vehicle Engine which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Off-highway Vehicle Engine market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Off-highway Vehicle Engine market report also includes new upcoming technology of Off-highway Vehicle Engine Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

  • The global off-highway vehicle engine market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.67%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.
  • – Off-highway vehicle engines growth is dependent on the growth rate of agricultural and construction machinery industries. Rising agriculture mechanization trend in developing countries and spike in residential and commercial construction projects globally are driving the construction and agricultural machinery markets.
  • – At the global level, the construction is anticipated to be one of the most profitable sectors over the next decade. The demand for construction machinery has increased in Europe as a whole. The recovery of Europe’s construction industry improved business in the mining and quarrying sectors, and a favorable economic environment with low-interest rates further stimulated investments.
  • – The global construction industry is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, with good opportunities in infrastructure, residential, and non-residential sectors. Some of the major factors driving the market are increasing construction of multi-family houses (with the growing trend of nuclear families); and increasing investments in the construction of roads, highways, smart cities, metros, bridges, and expressways due to growing population and urbanization.

    Global Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market Covers Major Key Players:

    Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

  • AGCO POWER
  • Caterpillar Inc.
  • Cummins
  • Deere & Company
  • Deutz AG
  • Komatsu Ltd
  • Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (Mahindra Powertrain)
  • Scania AB
  • Volvo Penta
  • Yanmar Co. Ltd
  • Weichai Power Co. Ltd
  • Kubota Corporation

    Scope of the Report:

  • In the scope of the market, only engines operated in agricultural and construction machinery have been considered.
  • The off-highway vehicle engine market study includes power output as well as fuel type.

    The objective of this Off-highway Vehicle Engine market research report is: –

    • To provide actionable intelligence alongside the Off-highway Vehicle Engine market size of various segments.
    • To detail major factors influencing the Off-highway Vehicle Engine market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).
    • To determine the geographic breakdown of the Off-highway Vehicle Engine market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.
    • To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming Off-highway Vehicle Engine market segments.
    • To track the competitive landscape of the market.

    Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market
    • Chapter 3: Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market

    Off-highway Vehicle Engine Market

