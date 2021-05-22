Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
2019 Ophthalmic Lasers Market Size | Share Covers Emerging Technologies, Market Growth Rate, CAGR%, Development History, Forecast to 2024

Press Release

Ophthalmic Lasers

The Ophthalmic Lasers Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

The report first poses the Ophthalmic Lasers Market basics: definitions, applications, classifications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and more.

Scope of the Report:

  • The ophthalmic laser is a medical device, which is used to target ophthalmic cells, in order to operate the ophthalmic disorders. Ophthalmic lasers are used for treating a wide range of eye problems. It is used in a variety of ophthalmic disorder procedures that include cataract surgery, laser trabeculoplasty, retinal photocoagulation, and laser iridotomy. Significant accuracy, low-cost, safe procedure, and convenient ophthalmic tools have increased the demand for ophthalmic lasers in the market.

    There are 4 key segments covered in this Ophthalmic Lasers Systems Market report:

    • Competitor segment
    • Product type segment
    • End-use/application segment
    • Geography segment

    Ophthalmic Lasers Market with Key Segments:

    By Product Types: Type 1, Type 2, Type 3

    By Applications: Application 1, Application 2, Application 3

    By Key Players:

  • Alcon Laboratories Inc. (Novartis AG)
  • Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision Inc.
  • Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.)
  • Ellex Medical Lasers Limited
  • IRIDEX Corporation
  • LIGHTMED
  • Quantel Medical
  • SCHWIND Eye
  • tech
  • solutions
  • Lumenis

    Market Overview:

  • The ophthalmic lasers market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9%, over the forecast period. Factors that are responsible for the growth of this market include high prevalence of ophthalmic disorders, increasing initiatives to control visual impairment, and increasing regulatory approvals for ophthalmic lasers.
  • FDA is aware that there has been, and continues to be, a considerable amount of research activity in the ophthalmic lasers arena. Hence, several number of eye lasers are receiving regulatory approvals, which help in driving the ophthalmic lasers market. In 2016, the China Food and Drug Administration (China FDA) had granted regulatory approval for the Ellex Medical Lasers Limited’s complete portfolio of glaucoma, vitreous floaters, and secondary cataract treatment lasers (collectively referred to as the “YAG laser” portfolio) in the Chinese market. With the company’s proprietary YAG laser portfolio now available to all ophthalmologists in China, the approval by China FDA had directly increased the sales in China, in 2017. Therefore, it is marked as an important milestone to expand its presence in the fast-growing market of Asia. Thus, the increase in regulatory approvals helps in driving the growth of the ophthalmic lasers market.

    Ophthalmic Lasers Market Report Provides the Following:

    Ophthalmic Lasers Market

    Key Market Trends:

    Refractive Error Corrections is Expected to Hold the Highest Revenue in the Application Segment

    In the application segment of the ophthalmic lasers market, refractive error corrections are projected to have the largest revenue during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the factors, such as the escalating number of refractive error cases among, both, children and adult population. Furthermore, increase in the application of femtosecond lasers in refractive error surgeries is helping in the growth of this segment.

    North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

    Currently, North America dominates the market for ophthalmic lasers, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share, owing to the increasing incidence rates of ophthalmic problems and increasing healthcare expenditure in the country, as well as the development of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in the country.

    Ophthalmic Lasers Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Ophthalmic Lasers Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Ophthalmic Lasers Market
    • Chapter 3: Ophthalmic Lasers Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Ophthalmic Lasers Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Ophthalmic Lasers Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Ophthalmic Lasers Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Ophthalmic Lasers Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Ophthalmic Lasers Market

    ” We also can offer a customized report to fulfill the special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.”

