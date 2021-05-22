2019 Orthodontic Supplies Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Report Titled: “Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Orthodontic Supplies market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Orthodontic Supplies market report also includes new upcoming technology of Orthodontic Supplies Industry.

Market Overview:

The demand for the orthodontic supplies market is on a surge, mainly due to the increasing prevalence of oral diseases. The number of people opting for orthodontic procedures has been increasing for the past few years. According to a new survey from the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO), the number of adult patients increased from 14% in a two year period, from 2010 to 2012, and reached a record of 1,225,850 patients in 2012. The other factors that are contributing toward the growth of the orthodontist supplies market include increasing technological advancements and high DMFT index, along with the increasing awareness of orthodontic procedures in the developing countries. Factors that are hindering the growth of the orthodontics market globally are poor reimbursement policies and lack of awareness among patients. Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Covers Major Key Players: Orthodontic Supplies Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

3M Unitek Corp.

Align Technology Inc.

American Orthodontics

BioMers Pte Ltd

DB Orthodontics Ltd

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

G&H Orthodontics Inc.

Great Lakes Orthodontics Ltd

Ormco Corp.

Ortho Organizers Inc. Scope of the Report: