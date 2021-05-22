2019 Pet Food Market Size | Share Covers Emerging Technologies, Market Growth Rate, CAGR%, Development History, Forecast to 2024

Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Press Release

Pet Food

The Pet Food Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

The report first poses the Pet Food Market basics: definitions, applications, classifications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and more.

Scope of the Report:

  • The pet food market is segmented by animal type (dogs, cats, birds, and other animal types), product type (dry pet food, wet pet food, veterinary diets, treats/snacks, and organic products), ingredient type (animal-derived, plant-derived, cereals and cereal derivatives, and other ingredient types), sales channel (specialized pet shops, internet sales, hypermarkets, and other sales channels), pricing type (economic segment, premium segment, and super-premium segment), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

    There are 4 key segments covered in this Pet Food Systems Market report:

    • Competitor segment
    • Product type segment
    • End-use/application segment
    • Geography segment

    Pet Food Market with Key Segments:

    By Key Players:

  • Mars Inc.
  • Nestle Purina Petcare
  • Nutriara Alimentos Ltda
  • InVivo NSA
  • Yamahisa Pet Care
  • J.M.Sucker (Big Heart)
  • Wellpet
  • Blue Buffalo
  • Diamond Pet Foods

    Market Overview:

  • The global pet food market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 87.08 billion in 2019 and it is expected to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2019, North America is the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 39.2% of the overall market.
  • – Pet food industry is one of those industries, which has been performing well, despite the economic downturn. The world’s largest pet food markets are in the United States, France, Japan, and Germany, accounting for over half of the sales in pet food.
  • – According to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention (APOP), 52.6% of the dogs and 57.6% of the cats in the United States are overweight or obese. This trend of rising obesity among pets mirrors human obesity patterns. As a result, the major players in the pet food market have started to follow human health trends, with foods to support weight loss.
  – The major constraint identified in the growth of the global pet food market is the issue with the regulatory sys

    Pet Food Market Report Provides the Following:

    Pet Food Market

    Key Market Trends:

    Rising Trend of Pet Humanization

    The shift in pet ‘ownership’ to ‘parenting’ has been a very crucial and defining trend in the pet food market, more so in the developed countries. Over a third of the households in the developed countries own a pet. Traditionally, pet owners fed their pet the leftovers and scraps from family meals. However, consumers are now becoming aware about that pet food and home-made food consist of separate nutritional elements, and that pets need to be fed a diverse range of food, as part of an adequate diet.

    Buyers are looking for products, which are locally grown, or natural, or have digestive benefits. Hence, it is not a surprise that the sales of premium and specialized pet foods are higher than the sales of mid-priced products. Additionally, the pet humanization trend led to an increase in health consciousness and has generated demand for pet food free of sugars, grains, dyes, and other chemical additives.

    North America Dominates the Pet Food Market

    Increasing pet humanization and pet ownership, the emergence of private label store brands, and growing urbanization are some of the major driving forces propelling the growth of the North American pet food market. The market is driven by heavy influences from human nutrition, which is driving research to better and safer food for pets that have high nutritional and dietary benefits. Additionally, locally-sourced products and ethically-sourced products are propelling the market, due to the small manufacturers extending their presence in the domestic market.

    According to the 2017-2018, National Pet Owners Survey, conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 68% of the US households (about 85 million families) own a pet. The expenditure on pets in the country increased from 41.2% in 2007 to 69.4% in 2017.

