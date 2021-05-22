Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
2019 Pigments Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Report Titled: “Global Pigments Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Pigments Market report presents in-depth analysis of Pigments which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Pigments market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Pigments market report also includes new upcoming technology of Pigments Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

  • The market for pigments is expected to register a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The major factors driving the market studied are rising demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry in Europe and Asia-Pacific, and consistent industrial developments in Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Factors, such as stringent government regulations on coatings,are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.
  • – The paints and coatings industry dominated the market in 2018, and is expected to grow during the forecast period.
  • – Rising demand for reliable commercial products, like 3d printing material, is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.
  • – Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China, India, and Japan, etc.<

    Global Pigments Market Covers Major Key Players:

    Pigments Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

  • Altana AG
  • BASF SE
  • DIC Corporation
  • Clariant
  • The Chemours Company
  • The National Titanium Dioxide Company Ltd (Cristal)
  • Kronos Worldwide Inc.
  • Lanxess AG
  • Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited
  • Venator Materials PLC
  • Tronox
  • Merck KGaA
  • Pidilite Industries Ltd
  • Lomon Billions Group Co. Ltd

    Scope of the Report:

  • This report studies the global Pigments market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

    The objective of this Pigments market research report is: –

    • To provide actionable intelligence alongside the Pigments market size of various segments.
    • To detail major factors influencing the Pigments market (drivers, opportunities, industry-specific challenges, and other critical issues).
    • To determine the geographic breakdown of the Pigments market in terms of detailed analysis and impact.
    • To analyze business dimensions with an eye on individual growth trends and contribution of upcoming Pigments market segments.
    • To track the competitive landscape of the market.

    Pigments Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Pigments Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Pigments Market
    • Chapter 3: Pigments Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Pigments Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Pigments Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Pigments Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Pigments Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Pigments Market

    Pigments Market

