2019 Pigments Market Segmentation, Growth Insights, Future Forecast 2024, Industry Share, Gross Margin, Price and Revenue

Report Titled: “Global Pigments Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Pigments Market report presents in-depth analysis of Pigments which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Pigments market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Pigments market report also includes new upcoming technology of Pigments Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

The market for pigments is expected to register a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The major factors driving the market studied are rising demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry in Europe and Asia-Pacific, and consistent industrial developments in Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Factors, such as stringent government regulations on coatings,are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– The paints and coatings industry dominated the market in 2018, and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

– Rising demand for reliable commercial products, like 3d printing material, is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China, India, and Japan, etc.< Global Pigments Market Covers Major Key Players: Pigments Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

Altana AG

BASF SE

DIC Corporation

Clariant

The Chemours Company

The National Titanium Dioxide Company Ltd (Cristal)

Kronos Worldwide Inc.

Lanxess AG

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Venator Materials PLC

Tronox

Merck KGaA

Pidilite Industries Ltd

Lomon Billions Group Co. Ltd