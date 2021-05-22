2019 Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size | Share Covers Emerging Technologies, Market Growth Rate, CAGR%, Development History, Forecast to 2024

The Sepsis Diagnostics Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

The report first poses the Sepsis Diagnostics Market basics: definitions, applications, classifications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and more.

Molecular Diagnostics Segment under Technology-wise Segmentation is expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment over the Forecast Period.

Sepsis, affecting nearly 1 out of every 23 hospitalized patients, is the sixth-most common reason for hospitalization. Rapid and accurate profiling of infection-causing pathogens remains a significant challenge in modern healthcare. Finally, identification of the causative pathogen is essential in selecting appropriate antibiotic therapy as part of the treatment. These requirements make molecular diagnostics (MDx) an attractive approach to consider for sepsis diagnostics. Molecular diagnostics have attracted several multinational companies and institutions, owing to their easy feasibility and accuracy in detection methods. The blood culture analysis for rapid and accurate profiling of infections has been the gold standard for the molecular diagnostic method. However, the cost of molecular diagnostics has remained very high, as compared to conventional procedures, which restricts its market growth. Several companies are investing in point of care molecular diagnostics for early diagnosis of bacterial and viral pathogens and better patient management. The well-established healthcare infrastructure with high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies and raising awareness for early disease diagnosis is expected to drive the growth of the market studied.

North America is expected to hold the Largest Market Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a major share for the sepsis diagnostics market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. According to the CDC statistics in 2018, sepsis affects more than a million Americans every year and leads to 15% to 30% deaths in the United States. Furthermore, the number of cases of sepsis is rising on a yearly basis in the country, due to factors, such as the rise in geriatric population, infections that are incurable by antibiotics, and higher risks of the disease among people who have undergone an organ transplant. The National Institutes of Health supports many studies that are focused on sepsis, which is evaluating various potential treatments for the disease. CDC launched the ‘Get Ahead of Sepsis’, which is an educational initiative to protect Americans from the effect of sepsis. This initiative calls on healthcare professionals to educate patients, prevent infections, identify and diagnose sepsis at an early stage, and start sepsis treatment fast. Emerging technologies linked with an enhanced understanding of the immature and developing neonatal immune system responses to early infection provide an opportunity to develop critically needed biomarkers to improve early identiﬁcation in this high-risk population. So, the increasing prevalence of sepsis, along with government initiative may augment the growth of the market studied.

