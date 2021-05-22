All Terrain Robot Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

All Terrain Robot can handle a wider variety of terrain than ordinary robots, it provides maneuverability and stability on every point of the terrain, and widely used for inspection, surveillance, reconnaissance, carrying, search and rescue etc.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of all terrain robots is fluctuation, from 38240 USD/Unit in 2012 to 37163 USD/Unit in 2016. With the economic development and technological upgrading, the price will continue to fluctuate in the following five years.

North America is the largest producer of all terrain robots, with a production market share nearly 44.87% in 2016. Europe is the second largest producer of all terrain robots, enjoying production market share nearly 29.68% in 2016.

All terrain robot demand has a certain space, and technical threshold is high, so the market concentration is relatively high. Some players even still pay more attention on tech improving.

The worldwide market for All Terrain Robot is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.7% over the next five years, will reach 710 million US$ in 2024, from 330 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the All Terrain Robot in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Endeavor Robotics

Roboteam

Stanley Innovation (Segway)

Telerob

SuperDroid Robots, Inc

Evatech

Dr Robot Inc

Inspector Bots

Boston Dynamics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wheel Type

Track Type

Legs Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Military & Defense

Mining & Construction

Agriculture

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 All Terrain Robot Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Wheel Type

1.2.2 Track Type

1.2.3 Legs Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Military & Defense

1.3.2 Mining & Construction

1.3.3 Agriculture

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Endeavor Robotics

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 All Terrain Robot Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Endeavor Robotics All Terrain Robot Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Roboteam

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 All Terrain Robot Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Roboteam All Terrain Robot Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Stanley Innovation (Segway)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 All Terrain Robot Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Stanley Innovation (Segway) All Terrain Robot Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Telerob

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 All Terrain Robot Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Telerob All Terrain Robot Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 SuperDroid Robots, Inc

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 All Terrain Robot Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 SuperDroid Robots, Inc All Terrain Robot Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Evatech

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 All Terrain Robot Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Evatech All Terrain Robot Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Dr Robot Inc

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 All Terrain Robot Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Dr Robot Inc All Terrain Robot Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

