Automotive Paints Market Report Overview, CAGR Status, Trends, Share, Products and Recent Developments, Forecast till 2023

Automotive Paints market is projected to improve CAGR at 5.5 during the forecast year 2018-2023.

Automotive Paints Market Report Covers the Following Foremost Manufacturers:

3M

Akzonobel NV

Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

Axalta Coatings Systems

BASF SE

Beckers

Berger Paints India Ltd

Clariant Ag

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.

DuPont

Nippon

PPG Industries

Royal DSM NV

Solvay S.A

Geographical Segmentation: For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2018 to 2023. This report covers following regions: North America, South America, Asia & Pacific, Europe, MEA

Key Developments in the Automotive Paints Market:

Nippon Paint, one of the leaders in the automotive paints market, has devised and developed a polarized paint, Maziora that changes color depending on the angle from which it is viewed or from where the light highlights it. The paint is suitably used to re-paint automobiles or as a high-design paint for new vehicles and designer racing cars.

Nippon Paint created an advanced, brighter, stronger shade of soul red, its latest color developed in cooperation with Mazda, balancing quality and design with workability performance.

Cathodic Electro-Deposition (CED) paint is one of the latest developments in providing the vehicle utmost protection against diverse climatic conditions. This electro deposition system acts as an anti-rust primer and also works effectively as an anti-corrosion agent. The market is expected to remain competitive in the presence of many players.

Drivers

– Increasing Vehicle Production and Sales

Restraints

– Environment Issues

– Increasing Raw Material Cost