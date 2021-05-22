Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 97 with table and figures in it.

Artificial intelligence has received an overwhelming attention globally due to the extraordinary developments it has brought about in the recent past such as mobile phones using speech recognition, driverless cars, robots automating operations in factory, and many others. Â Technologies such deep learning, machine learning, speech recognition, image recognition, and automated reasoning, among others, are designed to provide computers that are capable of mimicking human abilities are an integral part of cognitive/artificial intelligence systems. Moreover, cognitive/artificial intelligence systems are widely used by the industrial sector wherein robotics developed on the artificial Intelligence technology is deployed in the workstation in order to automate the production processes, as well as are used in building and home automation, among others. The artificial Intelligence technology has also led to development of advanced drones used for surveillance in the aerospace and defence industry.

Growing trends of machine learning, and increasing government investments have thereby increased the demand for cognitive/artificial intelligence systems. In addition to this some of the prominent drivers for Cognitive/artificial intelligence systems market are factors such as significant progress in hardware technology, rising demand for intelligent systems, need for efficient data analytics, and adoption of automation technology by various end user industry, and others. On the other hand, factors such as complexities in developing algorithms, need for skilled personnel and lack of standardization may act as a restraint for the cognitive/artificial intelligence systems market.

This report focuses on the Global Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

IBM

Microsoft

Google

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Robotics

Consumer Electronics

Drones

Autonomous Cars

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Consumer And Retail

Automotive

BFSI

Aerospace And Defence

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cognitive/Artificial Intelligence Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Industry Analysis

IT stands for information technology. It is all about organizing, storing and processing information. IT is mainly associated with computers that use network to share information. Telecommunication occurs when two devices communicate with each other with the use of technology. It can be signals transmitted electrically over physical media, such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation.

The use of fiber optics has drastically improved the speed of communication. Networks are thousand times faster today than the previous phone connection internet which we earlier seem to make use of. Introduction of the Smart phones had brought up a revolutionary change in the lifestyle of people. There is a huge market for various types of smart phone applications. People are getting access to the IOT (internet of things) more easily than it was. There are Different kind of sensors fitted to the devices for example GPS, gyroscope, compass which has introduced different kinds of applications.

