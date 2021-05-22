Data Center Rack PDU Market Overview 2019 | Industry Analysis with Market Revenue, Gross Margin, Profit, and Research Report Forecast to 2024

The Data Center Rack PDU Market report expects to give a 360-degree perspective available as far as cutting-edge innovation, key improvements, drivers, restrictions and future patterns with effect examination of these patterns available for present moment, mid-term and long term during the forecast period. Further, the report likewise covers key players profiling with point by point SWOT investigation, budgetary certainties and key improvements of items/administration from the previous three years.

The report first poses the Data Center Rack PDU Market basics: definitions, applications, classifications, and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and more.

Scope of the Report:

Data Center Rack PDU Market Report Provides the Following:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Deployment of Data Center Facilities

– The growing deployment of data centers around the world is the major driving factor influencing the demand for data center racks PDU. The increasing demand for technology services and increasing investments in data center installation capabilities from major companies are also influencing the growth of the market.

– With evolving technologies and the adoption of high-density servers, rack infrastructure has become an important aspect in data centers, with the need to effectively host servers, manage cables, and facilitate power availability for the uninterrupted optimum performance of data centers and drives the demand for rack PDU.

– The growing deployment of data centers around the world is the major driving factor influencing the consumption of data center racks. Multiple critical business units require the data centers to be on all the time. Even the datacenters are distinguished based on their uptime as a significant parameter. The increasing demand for technology services and increasing investments from major companies are also influencing the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific Region to Record a Significant Growth Rate

– The APAC region is expected to be the largest contributor to global demand as the region is experiencing huge investment for bigger and faster IT infrastructure. For instance, Australia alone makes up 4% of the global data center market, according to Cisco Systems, with large multinational players, like Equinix and AirTrunk building hyperscale data centers in Sydney and Melbourne. Such developments are expected to drive the PDU market

– The key factor pushing the growth of the market in the region is the explosive digital needs from the emerging economies with huge populations, such as China, India, Singapore, and Indonesia. Service-based industries, e-commerce growth, and the government’s push for digitization are augmenting the demand. Moreover, the rising complexities within the IT infrastructure brought by virtualization and consolidation, coupled with cost constraints, are encouraging enterprises to look into adopting data center technologies thus driving connected market

– As the data center ecosystem becomes more complex, the demand for data center infrastructure management also increases which helps the market demand. This is especially prevalent in more technologically-advanced countries, such as Japan. Ultimately, a rise in data center infrastructure would drive the data center racks PDU market.

