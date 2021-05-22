Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Digital Process Automation Market Research Report 2019-2024 Analysis Covers Top Regions, Source of Power, Market Size, Share, Growth Rare, and Forecast

Digital Process Automation Market report research report 2019 represents a comprehensive study of the global market which will enable our customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Digital Process Automation Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Digital Process Automation Industry. Digital Process Automation market report will help you to know each and every fact of keyword industry. Digital Process Automation market also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Market Overview:

  • The global digital process automation market was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 14.27 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 12.98 %, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). As new technologies are trending and accelerating, the merging of the virtual and physical worlds are enabling the creation of new business models. Manufacturers are introducing new business models under which they are selling digital services along with products such as digital twins.
  • – Due to the increasing demand for automating business the primary application of a digital process automation tool are focusing at industries requiring an efficient back-end processing management. Thus, increasing establishments of business enterprises such as BFSI business enterprises, e-commerce retailers and manufacturing industries.
  • – Increase adoption of low code automation platform as it involves rapid design and development with minimal amounts of coding with greater accessibility and are often relying on third-party application programming interfaces (APIs).

    Scope of the Report:

  • Digital process automation refers to the use of digital technology to perform a process or processes in order to accomplish a workflow or function where main drivers for the market includes integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies. Businesses across the world have been relying on business process management (BPM) for enhancing and managing the back-end activities efficiently and relying on the processes such as retail lending, customer onboarding, customer support, etc.

    Top Key Manufacturers of Digital Process Automation Market Are:

  • IBM Corporation
  • Bizagi Group Limited
  • Pegasystems Inc.
  • Appian Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Software AG
  • DST Systems, Inc.
  • OpenText Corporation
  • Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.
  • TIBCO Software Inc.

    Digital Process Automation Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    Chapter 1: Digital Process Automation Market Definition

    Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Digital Process Automation Market

    Chapter 3: Digital Process Automation Market Executive Summary

    Chapter 4: Digital Process Automation Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

    Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

    Chapter 6: Digital Process Automation Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

    Chapter 7: Digital Process Automation Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

    Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Digital Process Automation Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

    Chapter 9: Key Players for Digital Process Automation Market

    Highlights of The Digital Process Automation Market:

    • Historical and current scenario 
    • Trends and developments 
    • Market forecast 
    • Price analysis and forecast 
    • Porter’s five forces analysis 
    • SWOT analysis 
    • Value chain analysis

    Digital Process Automation Market

