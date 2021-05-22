Emerging Factors of Environmental Health and Safety Software Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast – Industry Research.co

Report Titled: “Global Environmental Health and Safety Software Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

The environmental health and safety software market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). EHS software is an automatic system that aids various businesses to reduce the risks that come with their operations and reduce some of the top pressures of complying with environmental, health and safety regulations. EHS software encourages sustainability, boosts employee productivity and ensures compliance with regulations. It is vital for any business to maintain a safe workplace and fully compliant operations. This is the reason why governments focus on enforcing various environmental, health and safety standards that companies must follow in order to reassure the wellbeing of their workers and customers.

– Affordable solutions are being introduced by government bodies that may be easier for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to adopt and could also help the EHS market to step up its demand in the coming years. There is also the need to fulfill several legal requirements and statutes to comply with EHS standards in different parts of the world. Corporates have been lavishly investing in a range of software platforms, thus expecting to contribute to the high growth of EHS tools.

– The drivers responsible for the growth of the market include stringent regulations in emerging markets such as China. Increased corporate spending and various acquisitions also open up access to operational risk budgets further leading to the growth of the market.

– The factors hindering the market growth include competitive pressure from safety IIoT platform providers, pricing pressure and the ongoing shift from on-premise to the cheaper upfront cost of cloud-based subscriptions. Extensive adoption of EHS in North America across other industries such as oil and gas and construction could help the market to attain growth shortly.

There is limited adoption of EHS tools by low-income businesses, and the expensive cost of the installation of environmental compliance software is expected to hinder the market growth.

