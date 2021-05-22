Emerging Factors of Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast – Industry Research.co

Report Titled: “Global Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market report presents in-depth analysis of Non-Alcoholic Beverage which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Non-Alcoholic Beverage market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Non-Alcoholic Beverage market report also includes new upcoming technology of Non-Alcoholic Beverage Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

The non-alcoholic beverage market is forecasted to reach USD 1252.54 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The booming demand for functional beverages in order to supplement health without altering the taste is propelling the non-alcoholic beverage market. Moreover, the increase in accessibility and regulations of non-alcoholic drinks globally is one of the key factors increasing the product preference leading to increased consumption. Whereas, the increasing health awareness and demand for nutrition-oriented products have affected the carbonated drinks market majorly. Global Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Covers Major Key Players: Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

PepsiCo, Inc.

The Coca

Cola Company

Danone S.A.

Nestle S.A.

Red Bull Gmbh

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Parlew Agro

Monster Beverage Corporation

Arizona Beverages USA Scope of the Report: