Emerging Factors of Nutraceuticals Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast – Industry Research.co

Report Titled: “Global Nutraceuticals Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Nutraceuticals Market report presents in-depth analysis of Nutraceuticals which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Nutraceuticals market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Nutraceuticals market report also includes new upcoming technology of Nutraceuticals Industry that will helps to our clients.

Request Sample PDF of Nutraceuticals Market Report @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244787

Market Overview:

The nutraceuticals market is predicted to record a revenue of USD 671.30 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Globally, nutraceuticals are gaining importance and are becoming a part of the consumer’s daily diet. The major reasons for this change have been the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and people consciously taking preventive healthcare measures. Developed markets, like the United States and Europe, are discovering the untapped segment of customized products based on health claims. Functional food is the largest shareholding category of the studied market, followed by functional beverage and dietary supplement. Global Nutraceuticals Market Covers Major Key Players: Nutraceuticals Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

PepsiCo

General Mills Inc.

Nestle

Kellogg Co.

Herbalife International of America Inc.

Nature’s Bounty Inc.

Pfizer

Amway

Red Bull Scope of the Report: