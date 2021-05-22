Emerging Factors of Phthalic Anhydride Market 2019-2024 Shows Top Countries Data, Sales, Consumption, Production, Forecast – Industry Research.co

Report Titled: “Global Phthalic Anhydride Market Growth Rate, Market Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024”

Phthalic Anhydride Market report presents in-depth analysis of Phthalic Anhydride which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Phthalic Anhydride market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Phthalic Anhydride market report also includes new upcoming technology of Phthalic Anhydride Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

The market for phthalic anhydride is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 2%, through the forecast period, owing to an increase in the utilization of plasticizers, which is used in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), in the Asia-Pacific region. The growing demand for glass fiber reinforced plastics in various industries is also likely to stimulate the phthalic anhydride market during the forecast period.

– Increasing construction activities in Asia-Pacific is augmenting the growth of the market.

– Harmful effects of phthalates due to its toxicity and development of bio-based alternative of phthalic anhydride are likely to hinder the market’s growth.

– Increasing use of glass fiber reinforced polymers and capacity expansion for phthalic anhydride derivatives are projected to act as an opportunity for the market in future.< Global Phthalic Anhydride Market Covers Major Key Players: Phthalic Anhydride Market Covers manufacturers on the basis of market status, production, consumption and forecast details.

Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd

BASF SE

Exxon Mobil Corporation

I G Petrochemicals Limited

Koppers Inc.

LANXESS

MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC.

NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION

Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Co. Ltd

Polynt SpA

Stepan Company

