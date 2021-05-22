Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Enterprise Collaboration Market Research Report 2019-2024 Analysis Covers Top Regions, Source of Power, Market Size, Share, Growth Rare, and Forecast

Press Release

Enterprise Collaboration

Enterprise Collaboration Market report research report 2019 represents a comprehensive study of the global market which will enable our customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Enterprise Collaboration Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Enterprise Collaboration Industry. Enterprise Collaboration market report will help you to know each and every fact of keyword industry. Enterprise Collaboration market also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Market Overview:

  • The Enterprise Collaboration Market was valued at USD 32.74 billion in 2018 and expected to register a CAGR of over 10.7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). A BYOD strategy can greatly improve corporate data and application availability to workers on the go or off the clock. Cloud-based collaboration solutions like those offered by Zoom, Vidyo, and Bluejeans bring video collaboration and mobile screen sharing to the enterprise at a fraction of the cost of traditional, infrastructure-based Unified Communications (UC) deployments so that more employees can collaborate more effectively and more frequently. The business benefits of a BYOD strategy will enable higher availability and encourages more collaboration.
  • – Business communications are getting more intelligent and contextual, owing to emerging technologies, such as APIs integration, which is a key driver for the market. Companies are moving towards a developer-friendly API cloud platform which includes developer tools such as sandbox, dashboards, and sample code. International banks of all sizes in Europe, Asia, and Latin America have embraced face-to-face video banking for enhanced customer engagement to increase customer loyalty lost during the transition to online banking.
  • – Increase in usage of mobile devices for collaboration is a key driver for the market, as mobile collaboration means creating flex time (means one can make better use of dead time to sweep away all those issues that can be dealt with quickly). With mobile, in those brief periods of time, one can use those little intervals to deal with many issues that can otherwise stack up during the day. Organizations have an opportunity to build collaboration apps with features that have not been seen before. Workers on factory, restaurant or retail floors can gain access to information and colleagues they previously had little contact with in real time, enhancing their ability to perform their jobs.
  • – Security concerns in data collaboration, as many collaboration tools are encompassed which make it harder for an organization to keep the information and data away from the potential threat, which is a key challenge for the market.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Enterprise collaboration market is currently seeing a burst of innovation that’s led to several new approaches that have real potential to become digital workplace breakthroughs. The demand for cloud-deployed enterprise collaboration solutions is increasing in organizations due to its scalability functions. Virtual reality, data collaboration, visual collaboration tools, and artificial intelligence bots are changing the way that enterprises conduct business.

    Top Key Manufacturers of Enterprise Collaboration Market Are:

  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
  • VMware Inc.
  • Adobe Systems Inc.
  • Mitel LLC
  • Atlassian Corporation PLC
  • SAP SE
  • Slack Technologies Inc.
  • TIBCO Software Inc.
  • Polycom, Inc.
  • Salesforce.Com Inc.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Cisco System Inc.
  • Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd
  • Jive Software
  • Axero Solutions LLC
  • Igloo Software
  • Global Logic

