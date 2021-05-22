Explosion Proof Motors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Explosion proof motors are electric motors that are designed to operate in harsh environments. The construction of modern explosion proof encapsulation prevents vapor, dust, or gas from entering the motor and creating an explosion.

The analysts forecast the Global Explosion Proof Motors Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.99% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the explosion proof motors. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of explosion proof motors.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, explosion proof motors market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB

• General Electric

• Rockwell Automation

• Siemens

• WEG

Market driver

• Increasing number of initiatives to develop energy-efficient motors

Market challenge

• Fluctuating prices of raw materials

Market trend

• High demand for customized explosion proof motors

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Overview

• Comparison by end-user

• Oil and gas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Chemicals and petrochemicals – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Mining and metals – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Power – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Emergence of compact explosion proof motors

• High demand for customized explosion proof motors

• Process industries prone to explosions due to combustible dust

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• ABB

• General Electric

• Rockwell Automation

• Siemens

• WEG

Continued….

