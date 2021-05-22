Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) Market Research Report 2019-2024 Analysis Covers Top Regions, Source of Power, Market Size, Share, Growth Rare, and Forecast

Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) Market report research report 2019 represents a comprehensive study of the global market which will enable our customers to anticipate future demands and strategize executions. Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) Industry. Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) market report will help you to know each and every fact of keyword industry. Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) market also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Market Overview:

  • The flexible hybrid electronics market was valued at USD 82 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 198.9 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 16.2% over the forecast period of (2019-2024). Automotive, electronics, the Internet of Things, wearable gadgets, and other emerging chip markets are expected to provide growth opportunities for flexible hybrid electronics market, which often share manufacturing processes and materials with semiconductors.
  • – Hybrid electronics combine the flexibility, thinness, and lightweight nature of large-area electronics with the processing power of semiconductors, to open a broad range of new applications across different end-use applications, such as the Internet of Things, smart buildings, healthcare, product packaging, retail, and consumer electronics
  • – Nextflex in 2019, consisted of 90 corporate members and 28 Educational Institutes. Nextflex facilitated about 62 million of investments from 2015 to 2019, making it the biggest agency to invest in this technology.
  • – Additionally, the increasing demand from consumers for a novel form factor among wearable and flexible products, coupled with the growing demand from end-user segments (such as consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace), for touch control, lighting, sensors, low-frequency wireless devices, innovative signage, photovoltaic, and flexible displays, are driving the growth of the market.
  • – The market however, is facing challenges with many of their suppliers of the substrate having underdeveloped technology. Players, like Evonik, 3M, and DuPont, do have products that cater to the flexible device market, but those products are not able to meet the requirements of the industry.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) combines the flexibility and low cost of printed plastic film substrates with the performance of semiconductor devices to create a new category of electronics. they have their applications in the various end-user verticals like automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics.

    Top Key Manufacturers of Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) Market Are:

  • DowDuPont Inc.
  • Xerox Corporation
  • General Electric Company
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • American Semiconductor Inc.
  • Flex Ltd
  • Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated
  • Brewer Science Inc.
  • SI2 Technologies Inc.

