Forestry Software Market Size | Global Industry Report, 2019-2025

This report studies the Forestry Software market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast

Forestry software combines collection, communication, and analyzing of real-time information throughout the forestry business. The software enables the end-users to make smarter decisions at every step of the process, from land acquisition to delivery. Furthermore, it helps manage harvesting operations, production, and sales of lumber to domestic and international markets. Forestry software offers multi-user database applications that manage all the core business functions of harvest management contracts, forecasting, inventory, sales, and invoicing.

On-premises deployment model involves the installation of software on the user’s server, which is maintained by the IT specialists of the organization. During the implementation of software, vendors also offer employee training services apart from the installation services and data migration. The segment will continue to grow for the next few years because on-premises forestry software enables businesses to have complete control over their critical data.

Most of the big players such as Baywood Technologies, Silvacom, and Trimble are based in the Americas. The penetration of cloud-based forestry software is increasing in the Americas due to the presence of a large number of forestry software providers. The adoption of the forestry software will increase in small-scale forest company due to the rising preference for automated software solutions.

In 2018, the global Forestry Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Forestry Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Forestry Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Trimble

Mason Group

Silvacom

Bruce and Girard

Baywood Technologies

Field Data Solutions

Forest Metrix

Esri

TimberSmart

Assisi Software

Creative Information Systems

INFLOR

Remsoft

TreeTracker

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises Forestry Software

Cloud-Based Forestry Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Forest Management

Logging Management

Mapwork Harvester

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

