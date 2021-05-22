In this report, the Global Acetaldehyde Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Acetaldehyde Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Acetaldehyde market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Acetaldehyde breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Acetaldehyde (systematically ethanal) is an organic chemical compound with the formula CH3CHO or MeCHO. It is one of the most important aldehydes, occurring widely in nature and being produced on a large scale industrially. Acetaldehyde occurs naturally in coffee, bread, and ripe fruit, and is produced by plants as part of their normal metabolism. It is also produced by oxidation of ethanol.

First, the global Acetaldehyde market is concentrated: Celanese, Eastman, Showa Denko, CNPC and Sinopec are the leading players in this market. For example, Celanese is the biggest supplier in Europe, and Eastman is the only supplier in United States.

Second, the global market for acetaldehyde has been in mature status for the past twenty years. Rigid decrease of Acetaldehyde capacity had been witnessed from 1990 to 2000, but the market change became modest ever since. In recent years, slight decrease of production has happened in Acetaldehyde industry, as the reduction of Acetic acid produced by Acetaldehyde method. However, for the coming years, the Acetaldehyde market would be increase due to the rigid demand of downstream products like Pentaerythritol.

Third, the most prevalent processes of Acetaldehyde Manufacturing are oxidation of Ethylene method and Ethyl Alcohol method (Oxidation and dehydrogenation). Ethylene method has been used for many years to produce Acetic acid. However, Ethyl Alcohol method has been used increasingly, especially in Europe and India. It is estimated that Ethyl Alcohol method would be the dominate process of Acetaldehyde in the future.

Fourth, the import and export business of this industry is not frequent. Most products are digested in domestic market rather than export to other region, since Acetaldehyde is a very toxic substance and might cause cancer even contacted for a short while.

Fifth, Acetic acid facilities based on Acetaldehyde continue to operate in Asia and South America, although these will eventually be phased out in favor of methanol carbonylation. Pyridine, pentaerythritol, and acetate esters are the most promising applications of Acetaldehyde industry.

Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so its important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Acetaldehyde will increase.

Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Global Acetaldehyde market size will increase to 1460 Million US$ by 2025, from 1660 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of -1.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Acetaldehyde.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Acetaldehyde capacity, production, value, price and market share of Acetaldehyde in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Eastman Chemical Company

Showa Denko K.K.

Celanese Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

LCY GROUP

Jubilant

SEKAB

Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd

Lonza

Ashok Alco – chem Limited

CNPC

Sinopec

Jinyimeng Group

Shijiazhuang Xinyu Sanyang Industry

Shandong Hongda

Shandong Kunda Biotechnology

Hubei Yihua

China Overseas Pioneer Chemicals

Yuntianhua

Sanmu

Nanjing Redsun

Acetaldehyde Breakdown Data by Type

Ethylene Type

Ethanol Type

Acetaldehyde Breakdown Data by Application

Acetic acid

Pentaerythritol

Pyridines

Acetate esters

Others

Acetaldehyde Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Acetaldehyde Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Acetaldehyde capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Acetaldehyde manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Acetaldehyde :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



