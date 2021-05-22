Global Acetone Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022
Acetone is mixable with water and is an important solvent. It is commonlyused for cleaning purposes in the laboratory. Production of Acetone is done for use as a solvent and for production of methyl methacrylate and bisphenol A. Acetone is used as an active ingredient in nail polish remover, and as paint thinnerfor household purposes.
Market Dynamics
Rapid industrialization in developing countries has led to increased use of acetone, which has led to boost the demand for acetone during the forecast period.
However, development of green solvent and biobased solvent which are used as a substitute for acetone and increase use of water-based solvents in paints & coating will hinder global acetone market and hamper the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, contact with acetone is dangerous for health and can cause intoxication, dizziness, nausea, unconsciousness. Due to these reasons government around the world have formulated stringent usage norms which may hinder the growth of acetone.
Market Segmentation
By Application, the market is segmented into Bisphenol-A, Methyl Methacrylate (MMA), Solvents, and Others.By End-Use Industry, the market is segmented into Agricultural chemicals, Rubber processing, Polymer and resin processing, Paints and Coatings, Adhesives, Pharmaceutical drugs, Printing Ink, Cosmetics and personal care.By Region, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa.
Regional/Geographic Analysis
The Asia Pacific was the largest revenue generating region. The larger share of the revenue is attributed to the development of automotive and electronics sector in developing economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The acetone market in North America and Western Europe is expected to be relatively mature as compared to that of Southeast Asia over the forecast period. The construction industryis expected to drive the demand for acetone in the middle east.
Key Players
Some of the major players in the market include INEOS Phenol Company, Mitsui chemicals, Minda, U.S. chemicals, Shell, DOW chemicals, Sunoco and Formosa chemicals.
