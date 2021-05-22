Global Acrylic Adhesives Market – Industry Analysis, Technological Innovations, Trends, Growth opportunities and Demand Forecast from 2016-2022
Acrylic adhesives are increasingly used in sectors like building and construction, electrical and electronics, transportation, healthcare etc. These adhesives are used for applications like glass, plastic, ceramic etc. Due to low-toxic and eco-friendly nature, Acrylic adhesives are also applicable for end users like footwear and leather, packaging, building and construction, furniture etc.
https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064172
Factors predicted to drive market growth and demand worldwide are as follows
Increased demand in Asia-Pacific region is contributing to the market growth
Automation and miniaturization in electronics industry has been a driver for growth
Challenges faced by this market are as follows
Strict environmental regulatory norms in European countries
Raw material prices are fluctuating
The global Acrylic Adhesives market can be segmented in terms of forms, types,and technology. On the basis of forms, it can be segmented into
Paste
Liquid
Tape
UV curable acrylic
Acrylic polymer emulsion
o Styrene Acrylics
o Pure Acrylics
o Vinyl Acrylics
Methacrylic
Cyanoacrylic
o Methacrylic adhesives
o Methyl cyanoacrylate
o UV acrylic adhesives
o Ethyl cyanoacrylate
o Other cyanoacrylate
> Octyl cyanoacrylate
> N-butyl cyanoacrylate
Medical
Woodworking
Paper & packaging
Transportation
Consumer
Others
The Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share due to increasing use of packaging, automotive and packaging industry. In Asian countries like India and China, high GDP growth rate and increasing industrial investment are expected to drive the demand for these kinds of adhesives. However, North American and European markets are expected to show sluggish growth due to stringent regulatory norms and also the market is saturated there.
Some of the major players include Sika AG, Arkema Group, Dow Chemicals, 3M Co., American Biltrite Inc. Henkel AG & Company etc.
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage