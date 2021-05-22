Global Aerosol Paints Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2016-2022

Description

Aerosol paint is a type of paint product that is most of the time in a form of mist stored in a sealed pressurized container. It is released in an aerosol spray when depressurizing a valve. Aerosol paint leaves a smooth, evenly coated surface, unlike many traditional rolled or brushed paints. Aerosol paints has wide range of applications in automotive, construction, furniture and in various other industries.Demandfor aerosol based products is rising in medical sector. This is mainly due to the rise of usage of inhalers which in turn help in growth of the market. Aerosol paint is used as marking locations in construction sites.

Market dynamics

The global aerosol paint market is expected to experience positive growth. This is mainly due to growing application of aerosols in paints, medical sector, and adhesives and automotive industry. The market is driven by number of factors such as rising environment awareness, consistent growth in automobile industry, demand in construction etc. Also, high demand for anti-corrosive coating in many sectors mainly in metallurgical industry aid to the growth of the market. In addition, the industry is likely to exhibit growth on account of demand of personal care products. Rising concern for personal hygiene and thus high demand in deodorant will also help in growth of the market. Increasing product innovation in aerosol based food products like spray oil will alleviate the demand of aerosol and thus the growth of market.

Market segmentation

Global aerosol paint market is segmented by raw materials, end users, application and geography/region. By raw materials, the market is segmented into alkyd, epoxy, acrylic, metal/metal filled, polyurethane and others. On the basis of end users industry, the market has also been segmented into automotive, construction, wood and furniture, etc. On the basis of application the market is segregated into industrial/OEM coatings, personal care, specialty coatings,architectural coatings,household, etc.

Geographic analysis

Asia Pacific region is dominating the global aerosol paint market. Other regions in this market are North America, Europe and ROW. The majority of demand is from automotive and personal care. Growing demand for personal care products is evident in UK, Germany, Spain and France. Population and rising demand towards personal care, household and specially deodorants is the primary reason for driving the market in Asia Pacific region. Also, increase in automobile production in Brazil, Mexico, Germany and India is expected to create a positive impact on demand for aerosol which in turn will aid in growth of the market.

Key players

Major companies in aerosol paint market are BASF SE, Krylon, PPG Industries, RUST-OLEUM, Aeroaids Corporation, CIN Group, Nippon Paint, etc.

