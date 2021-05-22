In this report, the Global Auto Lubricants Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Auto Lubricants Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Auto Lubricants market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Auto Lubricants breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Auto lubricant is a substance introduced to reduce friction between moving surfaces. It may also have the function of transporting foreign particles. The property of reducing friction is known as lubricity (or slipperiness).

Auto lubricant as its name implies have to perform in different types of vehicles both petrol and diesel under a variety of operating conditions. Modern vehicles are fuel efficient and comfortable with high levels of performance. They are required to meet stringent emission norms. Quality requirement of such lubricants are established by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) and are specified in its classification system.

In the last years, with the development of macro economy and the flourish of automotive industry, auto lubricant industry got a rapid development. In the world market, supply has been adequate with the main manufacturers as Shell, ExxonMobil, BP and Total.

Now, as overall economic downward trend in China and complicated international economic situation in the world, there will be many uncertainties in the next few years. The growth rate of global capacity may be slower than the last years, while the capacity of auto lubricants in China may be higher than in other regions.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from US and EU are the major leaders in the international market of auto lubricants. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on performance.

In next years, with the increase of automotive production and population, the demand of auto lubricants will be larger in China. Then, there will be more foreign companies come into China to occupy the market. To maintain the market share, manufacturers in China must spend more on research and development.

Although sales of auto lubricants brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

Global Auto Lubricants market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Auto Lubricants.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Auto Lubricants capacity, production, value, price and market share of Auto Lubricants in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Shell

ExxonMobil

BP

TOTAL

Chevron

FUCHS

Valvoline

Idemitsu Kosan

LUKOIL

JX Group

SK Lubricants

ConocoPhillips

Hyundai Oilbank

Sinopec

CNPC

DongHao

LOPAL

Copton

LURODA

Jiangsu Gaoke

Auto Lubricants Breakdown Data by Type

Gasoline Lubricants

Diesel fuel Lubricants

Auto Lubricants Breakdown Data by Application

Keep moving parts apart

Reduce friction

Transfer heat

Carry away contaminants & debris

Transmit power

Protect against wear

Prevent corrosion

Seal for gases

Stop the risk of smoke and fire of objects

Prevent rust.

Auto Lubricants Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Auto Lubricants Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Auto Lubricants capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Auto Lubricants manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Auto Lubricants :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



