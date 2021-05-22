Global Auto Lubricants Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Auto Lubricants Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Auto Lubricants Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Auto Lubricants market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Auto Lubricants breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Auto lubricant is a substance introduced to reduce friction between moving surfaces. It may also have the function of transporting foreign particles. The property of reducing friction is known as lubricity (or slipperiness).
Auto lubricant as its name implies have to perform in different types of vehicles both petrol and diesel under a variety of operating conditions. Modern vehicles are fuel efficient and comfortable with high levels of performance. They are required to meet stringent emission norms. Quality requirement of such lubricants are established by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) and are specified in its classification system.
In the last years, with the development of macro economy and the flourish of automotive industry, auto lubricant industry got a rapid development. In the world market, supply has been adequate with the main manufacturers as Shell, ExxonMobil, BP and Total.
Now, as overall economic downward trend in China and complicated international economic situation in the world, there will be many uncertainties in the next few years. The growth rate of global capacity may be slower than the last years, while the capacity of auto lubricants in China may be higher than in other regions.
According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from US and EU are the major leaders in the international market of auto lubricants. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on performance.
In next years, with the increase of automotive production and population, the demand of auto lubricants will be larger in China. Then, there will be more foreign companies come into China to occupy the market. To maintain the market share, manufacturers in China must spend more on research and development.
Although sales of auto lubricants brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.
Global Auto Lubricants market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Auto Lubricants.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Auto Lubricants capacity, production, value, price and market share of Auto Lubricants in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Shell
ExxonMobil
BP
TOTAL
Chevron
FUCHS
Valvoline
Idemitsu Kosan
LUKOIL
JX Group
SK Lubricants
ConocoPhillips
Hyundai Oilbank
Sinopec
CNPC
DongHao
LOPAL
Copton
LURODA
Jiangsu Gaoke
Auto Lubricants Breakdown Data by Type
Gasoline Lubricants
Diesel fuel Lubricants
Auto Lubricants Breakdown Data by Application
Keep moving parts apart
Reduce friction
Transfer heat
Carry away contaminants & debris
Transmit power
Protect against wear
Prevent corrosion
Seal for gases
Stop the risk of smoke and fire of objects
Prevent rust.
Auto Lubricants Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Auto Lubricants Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Auto Lubricants capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Auto Lubricants manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Auto Lubricants :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
