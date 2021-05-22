Global Beta Cyfluthrin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Beta Cyfluthrin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Beta Cyfluthrin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-beta-cyfluthrin-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
This report researches the worldwide Beta Cyfluthrin market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Beta Cyfluthrin breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Beta-cyfluthrin(cyano-(4-fluoro-3-phenoxyphenil)-methyl-3-(2,2-dichloroethenyl)-2,2-dimethyl-cyclopropanecarboxylate) is a relatively new compound and a third generation man made synthetic pyrethroid that is highly photo-stable, low odor, and provides rapid insect control. It is the active ingredient of insecticide formulations used to control a wide variety of pests on cotton, corn, sunflower and soybean crops. Like other pyrethroids, beta-cyfluthrin presents stereoselective interaction with a fraction of the sodium channels of the neuronal membranes, resulting in a prolongation of the inward sodium currents evoked in neurons by every incoming pulse of excitatory stimulation.
Beta cyfluthrin is a kind of pyrethrins insecticide which was developed by Bayer in 1991. Beta cyfluthrin is widely used in agriculture and home deinsectization. The effect is better than other pyrethrins insecticide. In the global the main manufacturers include Bayer, Youth Chem, Liwei Chem, and Huangma Agrochem.
Global demand of beta cyfluthrin will increase to 912 MT in 2015 from 764 MT in 2010. It is estimated that supported by downstream industries, global demand of beta cyfluthrin demand will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 1.79% in the coming five years. In addition, similar with that of globe, the demand of beta cyfluthrin in China will increase from 455 MT in 2010 to 502 MT in 2015, with an average demand growth of 1.68% in the coming five years.
Compared with foreign giants, beta cyfluthrin e produced by Chinese manufacturers still has a certain gap. Chinese beta cyfluthrin manufacturers are dedicated to improving their technology and narrowing down the performance gap with foreign giants.
We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of beta cyfluthrin. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
Global Beta Cyfluthrin market size will increase to 33 Million US$ by 2025, from 34 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of -0.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Beta Cyfluthrin.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Beta Cyfluthrin capacity, production, value, price and market share of Beta Cyfluthrin in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Ineos
Aoda Chemical
Zhongteng Chemcial
Hongxing Chemical
Weihua Chemical
Zhongchao New Material
Liyang Organo Synthesis Chemical
Beta Cyfluthrin Breakdown Data by Type
Solid type
Liquid type
Beta Cyfluthrin Breakdown Data by Application
Agricultural uses
Home uses
Other
Beta Cyfluthrin Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Beta Cyfluthrin Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Beta Cyfluthrin capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Beta Cyfluthrin manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Beta Cyfluthrin :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-beta-cyfluthrin-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Beta Cyfluthrin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Beta Cyfluthrin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Beta Cyfluthrin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Beta Cyfluthrin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Beta Cyfluthrin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Beta Cyfluthrin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Beta Cyfluthrin Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com