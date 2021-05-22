In this report, the Global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-bismaleimide-bmi-resins-market-insights-forecast-to-2025



This report researches the worldwide Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Bismaleimide (BMI) is yellow to brownish fine crystalline powder, which is a new class of thermosetting polymers that have gained huge acceptance in recent years due to their excellent thermal and electrical properties over a wide range of temperature. Bismaleimide (BMI) is a prepolymer of BMI monomer.

Bismaleimide resins are a relatively young class of thermosetting polymers that are gaining acceptance by industry because they combine a number of unique features including excellent physical property retention at elevated temperatures and in wet environments, almost constant electronica properties over a wide range of temperatures and no flammability properties. Bismaleimide resin has become a leading class of thermosetting polyimides, though its share in PI is not as large as PEI, etc.

Currently, the global bismaleimide market is worth over $140 Million, according to our survey. Global volumes grew at an average annual rate of 1.77% in the 2013 to 2017 years. The industry is highly fragmented in terms of products, end uses and suppliers, but its markets can broadly be categorized as composites, adhesive and moldings. Until 2017 Europe and USA overall are the dominant producers and exporter of bismaleimide . However, strong interest and attention appears in emerging markets, like China and India. In 2017, the world production of bismaleimide reached 1269.4 MT. Globally, BMI leading producers are Evonik, Huntsman, Hexcel, Cytec Solvay, etc.

Bismaleimide is a concentrated industry with a few large scale advanced polymer manufacturers. The top four producers account for 59.68% of the market in 2017.

The raw material of bismaleimide resin is bismaleimide monomer, which can be made from toluene, DMF, etc. Globally, the market of bismaleimide monomer is larger than resin, since monomer can be used modifier in many other industries. Its worth noting that nearly all bismaleimide resin produce monomer by themselves and some monomer producer are also trying to enter into the market of resin by upgrading of technology.

The largest consumption area of bismaleimide is composites, which accounted for 55.36% of world bismaleimide consumption. Adhesive and moldings are also in fast increase, but the share of composites would develop more quickly. The price of bismaleimide resin is low compared with other polyimide, but higher than epoxy resin. In the future, the price of bismaleimide would decrease, making it more competitive in advanced polymer market.

Global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins capacity, production, value, price and market share of Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Evonik

Hexcel

Huntsman

Cytec Solvay

HOS-Technik

Renegade Materials

ABROL

Qinyang Chemical

MCCFC

Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Breakdown Data by Type

Bismaleimide Resin Powder

Bismaleimide Resin Solution

Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Breakdown Data by Application

Composites

Adhesive

Moldings

Others

Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bismaleimide (BMI) Resins :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-bismaleimide-bmi-resins-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com