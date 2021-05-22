In this report, the Global Cottonseed Oil Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cottonseed Oil Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Cottonseed Oil market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Cottonseed Oil breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Cottonseed oil is a cooking oil extracted from the seeds of cotton plants of various species, mainly Gossypium hirsutum and Gossypium herbaceum, that are grown for cotton fiber, animal feed, and oil. Cotton seed has a similar structure to other oilseeds such as sunflower seed, having an oil-bearing kernel surrounded by a hard outer hull; in processing, the oil is extracted from the kernel. Cottonseed oil is used for salad oil, mayonnaise, salad dressing, and similar products because of its flavor stability.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: One of the trends emerging in the market that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period is the availability of cold pressed cottonseed oil. The demand for cold pressed cottonseed oil is increasing among consumers, and it is expected to remain high during the forecast period. The players in the market are also coming up with new cold pressed cottonseed oil products. Cold pressing ensures that the product retains its natural antioxidants and natural odor and flavor. Cold pressing involves extracting the oils through pressing the fruits or seeds with a modern steel press. Although some heat is generating due to the friction, it is usually not high enough to damage the oil.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is wide use of cottonseed oil in various industries. Cottonseed oil is used for different applications in industries such as retail, food processing, and certain other industries, and for cosmetic applications. Since cottonseed oil has a high smoke point, it is usually used for deep frying and baking. It is used for making various food products such as potato chips and French fries. Also, cottonseed oil is a major ingredient in whipped toppings, margarine, shortenings, spreads, and icings due to its ability to form a beta prime crystal, which enables a consistent texture and appearance.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is fluctuating raw material price. Fluctuating price of raw material is one of the major challenges for vendors in the market. The fluctuation in the price is due to various reasons such as environmental factors, crop diseases, and others. A fluctuation in the price of raw materials will have an adverse impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. Cotton production in the major cotton producing countries such as India and Pakistan is expected to decline during the forecast period. The cotton production in Pakistan is expected to decline by more than 30% during the forecast period.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Global Cottonseed Oil market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cottonseed Oil.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Cottonseed Oil capacity, production, value, price and market share of Cottonseed Oil in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Cargill

ADM

Bunge

Louis Dreyfus

PYCO Industries

N.K.Proteins

Adani Wilmar

Gokul Refoils & Solvent

Icofort Agroindustrial

Gabani Industries

Ruchi Soya

HKD Cotton

Hartsville Oil Mill

Sina

Shafi Cotton

H.M.Industries

Swarna Industries

Goklanii Group

Yihai Kerry

QiaoQi Group

Cottonseed Oil Breakdown Data by Type

Crude Cottonseed Oil

Edible Cottonseed Oil

Cottonseed Oil Breakdown Data by Application

Edible

Industrial

Cottonseed Oil Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Cottonseed Oil Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Cottonseed Oil capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Cottonseed Oil manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cottonseed Oil :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



