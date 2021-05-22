In this report, the Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The direct drive (gearless) wind turbine is the low-speed generator that eliminates the need for a gearbox from the turbines drive train. Direct drive technology has been praised for its design, which is less complex than gearbox technology, leading to easier operations and maintenance. This appeal has made direct drive especially coveted for use in offshore wind developments. The most preferred direct drive wind turbine generator is the permanent magnet type generator, as it is lighter in weight and possesses high reliability for offshore applications. The reduction of weight seen by direct-drive machines is actually leading to a decrease in costs, especially in terms of manufacturing costs.

Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine market size market and estimate the market size for manufacturers, regions segments, product segments and applications (end users).

The market estimations in this report are based on the marketed sale price of Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine (excluding any discounts provided by the manufacturer, distributor, wholesaler or traders). The percentage splits, market shares, and breakdowns of the product segments are derived on the basis of weightages assigned to each of the segments on the basis of their utilization rate and average sale price. The regional splits of the overall Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine market and its sub-segments are based on the percentage adoption or utilization of the given product in the respective region or country.

Major players in the market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues determined through primary and secondary research. Secondary research included the research of the annual and financial reports of the top manufacturers; whereas, primary research included extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs and marketing executives. The percentage splits, market shares, growth rate and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through using secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

All possible factors that influence the markets included in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the effect of inflation, economic downturns, and regulatory & policy changes or other factors are not accounted for in the market forecast. This data is combined and added with detailed inputs and analysis from QYResearch and presented in this report.

Global Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine capacity, production, value, price and market share of Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Goldwind

Enercon

Siemens

GE Energy

EWT

Lagerwey Wind

Leitwind

United Energies MTOI

Northern Power Systems

Avantis Energy

ReGen Powertech

XEMC Darwind

American Superconductor Corp.

VENSYS Energy

Ghrepower Green Energy

Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Breakdown Data by Type

Less than 1 MW

1 MW – 3 MW

More than 3 MW

Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Breakdown Data by Application

Offshore Application

Onshore Application

Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Direct Drive (Gearless) Wind Turbine :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



