In this report, the Global Engineering Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Engineering Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Engineering Adhesives market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Engineering Adhesives breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The adhesive is any substance applied to the surfaces of materials that binds them together and resists separation. In our report, we discussed the adhesive used in the engineer industry, including Solar, Automotive, Wind Turbines, Metallurgy, Electric Power, Machine Tool and etc.

In general, the engineering adhesives business is highly competitive. However, the major market share is occupied by a few players like Henkel, H.B. Fuller and Arkema. Prices and margins vary, depending on the specific adhesive, market segment, and regional market, with the gross margins for engineering adhesive products commonly range from 20% to 30%. Engineering adhesives are selected and priced based on their performance characteristics. Product performance and level of service are seldom identical among different producers so pricing is typically differentiated by the needs of the customer. Generally the average price of engineering adhesive ranges from 3600-3800 USD/MT.

Regionally, USA, EU-27 and China are the main production base and consumption market of engineering adhesive. At present, the top ten companies capacity account for about 65.91% of global market share in engineering adhesive. The capacity percentage of Henkel is about 30%. In China, the engineering adhesive industry developed in about 1980s. At present, it contributes over 15% of global total production. For application, automotive and electric/home appliances have kept to be the dominant segment of engineering adhesives downstream industry. The downstream market would remain to be stable in the following years.

The import and export business of adhesive for engineering is frequent compared with adhesive in commodity sector, but still doesnt take a major share of global production. The main reason may be concluded as the dispersibility of adhesive plant of manufacturers. Also some companies choose to set up plants in China, in consideration of the huge demand in China market.

Engineering adhesive manufacturers have sales support and R&D staff that work closely with customers to modify existing products or develop new products. In many cases, the responsiveness of the R&D and technical customer service of the supplier are decisive factors in choosing adhesives. However, some major adhesives producers, such as H.B. Fuller, have reduced product differentiation and customization and are instead concentrating more on unique, but higher-margin, products with greater market potential.

The global production and capacity of engineering adhesive is stable during the past years, and would be fluctuated in a small range in the following five years, since the engineering adhesive market is rather mature in its major consumption area. Most of the products are sold by distributors instead of manufacturers, and many distributors are managing or delegating many brands from different manufacturers to satisfy the diversified needs of customers from different area.

Engineering adhesive industry is affected by the economy and policy, so its important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to the downstream fields, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth and the downstream application increasing, the need of engineering adhesive might increase in the future.

Global Engineering Adhesives market size will increase to 16200 Million US$ by 2025, from 13900 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Engineering Adhesives.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Engineering Adhesives capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Engineering Adhesives manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Engineering Adhesives :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



