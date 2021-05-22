Global Fishmeal Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Fishmeal Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
This report researches the worldwide Fishmeal market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Fishmeal breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Fishmeal is an excellent high protein feed ingredient. It is a brown powder or cake has been obtained by removing most of the water and some or all of the oil from fish or fish waste. It is an excellent source of protein, lipids (oils), minerals, and vitamins. It is used primarily in diets for aquaculture systems, domestic animals, sometimes used as a high-quality organic fertilizer.
Currently, the world’s largest fishmeal manufacturing area is still in Peru, but in recent years, Peru’s fishmeal production dropped significantly, resulting in a tight supply market in recent years. But also led to the global fish meal prices up. By the end of 2014, the world’s fish meal price is about 1545USD / MT. But with the 2015 production rose in Peru area will alleviate this condition. There will be price decline too.
2. The world’s largest consumer market in China and Asia, which along with China regional economic development, rising demand for fish meal, so China needs to import a large amount of fish each year, according to Chinese customs data show that in 2014 China imported a total of fishmeal 1340K MT of which about 80% comes from Peru. Thus Peruvian fishmeal production is largely affected China’s fish market.
Although China is the world’s largest fish consumer market, but production in China has been low, but serious excess capacity, mainly because fisheries in China surrounding seas is far from ideal status, thus leading to the operating rate in China on the serious shortage of fish meal production.
At present, China manufacturing technology still has a great lack of high-end fish meal, which is a Chinese big problem to development factors.
The next few years, if not encountered intense natural disasters, the global fish market does not appear large fluctuations , China’s self-sufficiency rate will continue to increase.
Although the market is not clear in the coming years, but due to the profit in fishmeal industry is pretty good, while the global demand is relatively stable, the group is optimistic about this industry.
Global Fishmeal market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Fishmeal.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Fishmeal capacity, production, value, price and market share of Fishmeal in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
TASA
Diamante
Austevoll Seafood ASA
COPEINCA
Corpesca SA
Omega Protein
Coomarpes
KT Group
Cermaq
FF Skagen
Austral
Kodiak Fishmeal
Havsbrun
Hayduk
Exalmar
Strel Nikova
Nissui
Iceland Pelagic
Daybrook
Rongcheng Blue Ocean Marine Bio
Hisheng Feeds
Chishan Group
Dalian Longyuan Fishmeal
Fengyu Halobios
Hainan Fish oil&fish meal
Fishmeal Breakdown Data by Type
Steam dried(SD)
Flame dried(FD)
Fishmeal Breakdown Data by Application
Aquaculture feed
Poultry feed
Pig feed
Pet food
Fishmeal Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Fishmeal Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Fishmeal capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Fishmeal manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fishmeal :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
