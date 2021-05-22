Global Florasulam Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Florasulam Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Florasulam Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Florasulam market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Florasulam breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Florasulam is C12H8F3N5O3S, florasulam products are usually formulated as liquid concentrates or wettable granules to be dispersed in water in the field or applied to foliage as a spray. Florasulam is registered for use on cereal grains including wheat, barley, oats, rye, and triticale.
First, there are more than 20 companies got the registration of florasulamg, and major manufacturers of Florasulam are mainly in US, CA and China. Florasulam is the product of Dow AgroSciences initially first launched in Belgium in 1999. After the launch in the UK, France, Canada, China and Germany and other countries soon, Syngenta owns the exclusive rights as the third company in the United States of products for cereal crops.
Second, with patent protection over the period, many countries registered the production of florasulamg franchise, and the global yield increases.
Third, there are only 6-10 manufacturers all over the world in the past 5 years. In the future, it is likely that the florasulam business will get better and better.
Forth, global farm and cropsdemand is growing for such efficient herbicides (florasulamg).
Recently, the cross margin of florasulamg is at least 10%, about 10K USD/T. Although in recent years herbicide market is not stable, but florasulamg products with its characteristic of efficiency in the market has more and more obvious advantages.
Global Florasulam market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Florasulam.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Florasulam capacity, production, value, price and market share of Florasulam in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
DowAgroSciences
Syngenta
Sino-Agri United Biotechnology
Agrochem laboratey Center
Nanjing Longxin Chemical
Jiangsu Repont Pesticide Factory
Florasulam Breakdown Data by Type
TC (99.2%)
TC (95.0%)
SC
Florasulam Breakdown Data by Application
Herbicide
Systhetic intermediate
Florasulam Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Florasulam Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Florasulam capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Florasulam manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Florasulam :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
