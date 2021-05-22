In this report, the Global Hydrazine Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hydrazine Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Hydrazine market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Hydrazine breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Hydrazine hydrate is a colorless liquid with an odor similar to that of ammonia. Hydrazine is widely used in various applications such as the deoxygenation of boiler water, preparation of chemical blowing agents, preparation of intermediates for pharmaceutical and agricultural chemicals, reducing agent for metals and halogens and chain extension of aqueous urethane formulations.

Hydrazine hydrate is an irreplaceable chemical product. It is widely used in blowing agents, pharmaceutical and agricultural chemicals and water treatment etc. Most hydrazine hydrate manufacturers are also produce blowing agents, such as Tianyuan Group, Chongqing Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Risheng Shiye and Yaxing Chemical. In 2015, blowing agents consumed about 76.10% of global hydrazine hydrate production.

According to the product grade, it is classified to 100% hydrazine hydrate, 80% ~100% hydrazine hydrate and below 80% hydrazine hydrate. Product below 80% grade is too much and took a share of 77.98% of global production in 2015.

There are many manufacture processes of hydrazine hydrate. Mostly used two technologies are Urea Process and Bayer Ketazine process. Bayer Ketazine process is much advancer than Urea Process. And Manufacturers in China use urea process to produce hydrazine hydrate.

Global hydrazine hydrate is mainly concentrated in United States, Europe, China and Japan. In 2015, China is the largest region with a production share of 49.51%. Europe and United States separately took 18.75% and 7.48% in 2015. Japan hydrazine hydrate production took about 7.26%.

Due to increasing downstream demand, global hydrazine hydrate production increased from 162500 Tonnes in 2011 to 181200 Tonnes in 2015, with an average increase rate of 2.76%. In the future, we predict that this trend will continue. By 2022, global production may be 202405 Tonnes.

Global Hydrazine market size will increase to 460 Million US$ by 2025, from 400 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hydrazine.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Hydrazine capacity, production, value, price and market share of Hydrazine in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Tianyuan Group

Otsuka-MGC Chemical

Chongqing Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Risheng Shiye

Lanxess

Arkema

Arch Chemicals Material (Lonza)

Yaxing Chemical

HPL Additives

Hydrazine Breakdown Data by Type

100% Hydrazine Hydrate

80% ~100% Hydrazine Hydrate

80% Hydrazine Hydrate

Hydrazine Breakdown Data by Application

Blowing Agents

Pharmaceutical and Agricultural Chemicals

Water Treatment

Other

Hydrazine Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Hydrazine Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Hydrazine capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Hydrazine manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hydrazine :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



