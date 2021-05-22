Global Internet of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Market Size Study, End-Use, Application, Forecasts 2019-2025

Internet of Things (IoT) In Healthcare Market:

Executive Summary

Global Internet of Things in Healthcare Market valued approximately USD 41 Billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. The increasing emergency of digital healthcare technology, has showed the requirement for better targeted therapeutics and diagnostics tools. Additionally, it not only offers remote patient monitoring, but also works as a wellness and fitness athletes and a reminder for patients of their medicine dose. The implementation of IoT is successful in monitoring of diabetes & asthma patients, along with high penetration of wellness and fitness devices, has formed a huge demand of IoT in healthcare market. Key drivers of the IoT healthcare market are growth of artificial intelligence technology, growing penetration of connected devices and increase in investments for the implementation of IoT healthcare solutions. However, lack of governance standards is major restraining factor in the market growth. furthermore, the healthcare industry is determined to minimize the healthcare expenditure and services more affordable, accessible, and of good quality. In the health care industry adoption of advanced technologies regarding data analysis, data transmission and database management, in real time through hybrid cloud computing, machine to machine (M2M) communication and wearable user interface services is one of the major factors likely to drive the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Medical Devices

Wearable External Medical Device

Implanted Medical Devices

Stationary Medical Devices

Systems & Software

Remote Device Management

Network Bandwidth Management

Data analytics

Application Security

Network Security

By Application:

Telemedicine

Store-And-Forward Telemedicine

Remote Patient Monitoring

Interactive Telemedicine

Clinical Operation & Workflow Management

Connected Imaging

Inpatient Monitoring

Medication Management

Others

By Connectivity Technology:

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Zigbee

Near Field Communication

Cellular

Satellite

By End-Use:

Hospitals, Surgical Centre, & Clinics

Clinical Research organizational

Government & Defense Institutions

Research & Diagnostics Laboratories

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Medtronic, Royal Philips, Cisco Systems, IBM, GE Healthcare, Microsoft, SAP, Qualcomm Life, Honeywell Life Care Solution, Stanley Healthcare. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

