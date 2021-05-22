Global L-lysine Hydrochloride Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
This report researches the worldwide L-lysine Hydrochloride market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global L-lysine Hydrochloride breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
L-lysine hydrochloride is an amino acid found in the protein of foods such as beans, cheese, yogurt, meat, milk, brewer’s yeast, wheat germ, and other animal proteins. L-lysine hydrochloride is classified as an essential amino acid for humans and must be supplied in the diet. The average 70 kg human requires 800 to 3,000 mg of lysine daily.
First, the L-lysine hydrochloride industry concentration is high; these ten years, many companies expanded their lysine capacity.
In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in USA, China and Europe. Japan has a long history in this industry, Ajinomoto has started commercial production in 1986. In Japan, Brazil, US, Thailand, France the company all has -lysine hydrochloride plant and unique products.
As to China, the explosive growth has ended. The quantity of new manufacturers is rapid slowing down. The L-lysine hydrochloride market tends to steady development.
Overall, the international market is more stable and rational than that of China now.
Second, many companies have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. There are international companies setting up factories in China too, such as CJ group set their plant in Shenyang and Liaocheng China.
Third, all Manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product. L-lysine hydrochloride industry has a lot of patents. There are disputes concerning patents between manufacturers all the time.
Fourth, the import percent of this industry is not high in China due to the domestic severe overcapacity. Some of the manufacturers utilization rate is very low.
Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred more fiercely for development and growth.
Sixth, this industry is affected by environment conditions, economy and policy, so its important to put an eye to environment related indexers, economic indexes and leaders prefer. In view of the present economic and environmental conditions, we predict this industry will have a stable development.
Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is located in the second part of the product growth period, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. The gross margin will decrease.
Global L-lysine Hydrochloride market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for L-lysine Hydrochloride.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ L-lysine Hydrochloride capacity, production, value, price and market share of L-lysine Hydrochloride in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Ajinomoto
CJ
ADM
Evonik
Global Bio-chem Technology
CJ (China)
EPPEN Biotech
Meihua Group
COFCO Biochemical (AnHui)
Juneng Golden Corn
Huaxing Pharmceutical
L-lysine Hydrochloride Breakdown Data by Type
Feed Grade
Food Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
L-lysine Hydrochloride Breakdown Data by Application
Feed Industry
Food Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
L-lysine Hydrochloride Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
L-lysine Hydrochloride Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global L-lysine Hydrochloride capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key L-lysine Hydrochloride manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of L-lysine Hydrochloride :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
