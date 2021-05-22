In this report, the Global Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) is a substantially linear polymer (polyethylene), with significant numbers of short branches, commonly made by copolymerization of ethylene with longer-chain olefins. Linear low-density polyethylene differs structurally from conventional low-density polyethylene (LDPE) because of the absence of long chain branching. The linearity of LLDPE results from the different manufacturing processes of LLDPE and LDPE. In general, LLDPE is produced at lower temperatures and pressures by copolymerization of ethylene and such higher alpha-olefins as butene, hexene, or octene. The copolymerization process produces a LLDPE polymer that has a narrower molecular weight distribution than conventional LDPE and in combination with the linear structure, significantly different rheological properties.

In general, LLDPE is produced at lower temperatures and pressures by copolymerization of ethylene and such higher alpha-olefins as butene, hexene, or octene. LLDPE is a base resin. In 2014, Global LLDPE capacity is 32007 K MT.

The main production areas are in Asia, Europe and North America while the main consumption areas also in those areas. Asia is the largest consumption and production areas. The Middle East is the largest LLDPE exporter. China is the largest importer of LLDPE

The price of LLDPE is lower year by year from 2011 to 2013. The price is at about 1380-1480 USD/MT in 2015. The product profit margin is about 12.8 %-13.5 %, and it also descends in recent years.

DOW is the largest LLDPE manufacturer in the world, followed by ExxonMobil and SABIC. Sinopec is the biggest LLDPE company in China. In 2015, DOW LLDPE capacity is 5745 K MTand Sinopec LLDPE capacity is 2420 K MT.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of downstream. M-LLDPE will be the mainstream LLDPE products. In the subsequent few years, m-LLDPE’s market share will grow. In developing countries, C4-LLDPE is still going to be a mainstream product. In developed countries, many companies are turning to the production of C6-LLDPE and C8-LLDPE.

DOW

ExxonMobil

SABIC

Borealis

NOVA Chemicals

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Petro Rabigh

Ineos

LyondellBasell

NIOC

Formosa

EQUATE

PTT

Reliance

Mitsubishi

Hanwha

Mitsu

Jam Petrochemical

Sinopec

CNPC

Secco

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Breakdown Data by Type

C4- LLDPE

C6- LLDPE

C8- LLDPE

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Breakdown Data by Application

Film

Injection Molding

Rotational Molding

Pipe

Others

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



