Global Metaldehyde Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Metaldehyde is an organic compound with the formula (CH3CHO)4. It is commonly used as a pesticide against slugs, snails, and other gastropods. It is the cyclic tetramer of acetaldehyde. World sales of metaldehyde reached 3820 MT in 2015, which mainly concentrated in EU, China, USA and Southeast Asia. The price of metaldehyde was around 8000~9000 USD/MT in 2015, with little raising year by year.

The raw materials of metaldehyde are acetaldehyde and sulfuric acid. Among metaldehyde producers, only Lonza is capable of producing metaldehyde by itself. Currently, only four companies are capable of producing metaldehyde as active ingredient to apply as molluscicide, which are Lonza, Xuzhou Nuote, Xuzhou Shennong and Haimen Zhaofeng. Lonza is the sole producer in EU, while the other three companies are located in China The major producer-Lonza, has more than 80 years experience in this field. The second largest producer- Xuzhou Nuote has also spent more than 10 years to develop their product. The high technical barrier is the main factor that limits other companies to enter into this market.

Global Metaldehyde market size will increase to 38 Million US$ by 2025, from 34 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Metaldehyde.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Metaldehyde capacity, production, value, price and market share of Metaldehyde in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Lonza

Xuzhou Nuote

Xuzhou Shennong

Haimen Zhaofeng

Metaldehyde Breakdown Data by Type

99% Metaldehyde

98% Metaldehyde

Metaldehyde Breakdown Data by Application

Agricultural

Gardening

Others

Metaldehyde Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Metaldehyde Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Metaldehyde capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Metaldehyde manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Metaldehyde :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



