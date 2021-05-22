In this report, the Global Methyl Acetate Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Methyl Acetate Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Methyl Acetate market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Methyl Acetate breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Propylene glycol monomethyl ether acetate (PGMEA/PMA), also known as propylene glycol methyl ether acetate, is a colorless hygroscopic liquid with a special odor. It is a non-polluting solvent with multi-functional groups. Its molecular formula is C6H12O3. It is mainly used as a solvent for printing ink, paint, textile dyes, and textile oil. The electronic grade, which is further purified, can be used as the photoresist solvent and cleaning agent in the production of semiconductor and liquid crystal displays. PGMEA/PMA is flammable, and when the temperature is above 42C, it may form explosive vapor/air mixture.

Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials production market is relatively concentrated. Europe is the Major Production area as well as the leading consumption market. However, small players in other areas like China and Japan are growing fast in recent years, and they are seeing to keep the growing trend in the next forecast decade.

Global total consumption volume has reached 43.2 K MT in 2016, with CAGR of 9.42% in 2012-2017, market revenue was forecasted to reach 163.97 Million USD in 2022, with CAGR of 7.76% in 2012-2022. Europe, USA, Korea and Taiwan are the biggest consumption areas, Europe dominated over 30% of total electronic grade propylene glycol methyl ether acetate market.

3. Raw material cost is the biggest cost section for electronic grade propylene glycol methyl ether acetate manufacturing. Propylene glycol methyl ether (PM solvent), the main direct upstream material, are mostly supplied by PGMEA producer themselves. Dow, Shell Chemicals, LyondellBasell and Eastman Chemical are the leading players in global market, Dynamic Tianyin, Jiangsu Hualun, Baichuan Stock, Yida and Ruijia Chemistry are key players in China production market.

Price of Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials fluctuated obviously in 2013-2016, due to the upward trend of PM solvent, the PGMEA price is forecasted to keep a growing trend in next few years.

The end-use market for electronic grade propylene glycol methyl ether acetate is huge, manufacturing process and technologies are still improving. We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve.

On the whole market overview, this is a market with intense competition and lots of customers small players without enough financial and technology support should take cautious entering this market.

Global Methyl Acetate market size will increase to 190 Million US$ by 2025, from 110 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Methyl Acetate.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Methyl Acetate capacity, production, value, price and market share of Methyl Acetate in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Dow

Shell Chemicals

LyondellBasell

Eastman Chemical

KH Neochem Co., Ltd

ShinkoOrganicChemical

Dynamic INT’L

Jiangsu Hualun

Baichuan Stock

Yida

Ruijia Chemistry

Methyl Acetate Breakdown Data by Type

Purity(GC)%99.5%

Purity(GC)%99.9%

Methyl Acetate Breakdown Data by Application

ProductionSolvents

CleaningSolvents

Methyl Acetate Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Methyl Acetate Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

