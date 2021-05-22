In this report, the Global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Monosodium Glutamate (MSG), is sodium salt of the common amino acid glutamic acid. MSG is found in tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, potatoes, mushrooms, and other vegetables and fruits, which is produced in laboratory by the fermentation of some carbohydrate based products like molasses.

First, World MSG capacity has rapidly expanded in recent years. World production and consumption of MSG have also recently increased significantly. The primary worldwide use of MSG is as a flavor enhancer in food. MSG functions as a basic flavor, referred to as umami in Japan. Virtually all MSG is consumed in the production of foods. A negligible amount of MSG is used in animal feeds. The recent rapid increases in world production and consumption of MSG are related to rapid increases in Chinese production and consumption. MSG capacity is largely concentrated in Asia, where feed stocks and labor are abundant and inexpensive and where demand is highest. Asian production accounted for more than 90% of world MSG production now.

Second, many companies have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. There are international companies set up factories in China too, such as Ajinomoto.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high. And many international manufactures expand their business through building factories or investments.

Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

Sixth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so its important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) will increase.

Seventh, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Global Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Monosodium Glutamate (MSG).

