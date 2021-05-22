In this report, the Global Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Natural & Synthetic Graphite Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Natural & Synthetic Graphite market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Natural & Synthetic Graphite breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Natural & Synthetic Graphite is a very common mineral, soft native carbon, occurring in black to dark-gray foliated masses, with metallic luster and greasy feel: used for pencil leads, as a lubricant, and for making crucibles and other refractories; plumbago; black lead.

The global production of natural & synthetic graphite increases to 1072 K MT in 2016 from 1054 K MT in 2012, at a CAGR of less than 0.75%. In 2016, the global natural & synthetic graphite market is led by China, capturing about 70% of global natural & synthetic graphite production. India is the second-largest country market with 7% global Share.

Natural & synthetic graphite market change a lot in the past few years in China, the average price of natural graphite was about 330$/MT in 2009, but it increased rapidly up to about 940$/MT in 2010-2011, because of the large volume and rapid growth of export and downstream demand, the graphite after 2012. Then, it kept declining since 2011 while the refractories market began to decrease and the government got to limit to mine, the price was just about 520$/MT in 2014.10.

The Chinese production of natural graphite kept increasing in 2010-2013, especially in 2013, the production growth rate reached 7% though the price declined by more than 12.6%. It is said that the mine of graphite even increased by more than 30% in Jixi, Heilongjiang one of the largest graphite market in China. The capacity became grave oversupply at the same time. In 2014, government constraint policy came into working, and the mine got the efficacious restraint. The market is expected to be normalization in next years.

In the past five years, China mainly exported the primary processed graphite with the share of more than 40%, about 140 K MT each year, of the total production by low price, while imported high-end product from Japan, USA and Germany by very high price, which was even dozens of times more than the export price. Now, China has turn to the deep-process of the graphite. Some new projects come into work in these years. And China begins graphite overhaul in 2017, it may lead the Chinese export to expand in the near future.

Natural & synthetic graphite downstream is wide and recently natural & synthetic graphite has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Refractories, Metallurgy, Parts and components, Batteries, Other. Globally, the natural & synthetic graphite market is mainly driven by Refractories and Metallurgy market which account for nearly 66% of total downstream consumption of natural & synthetic graphite in global in 2016.

Based on types of natural & synthetic graphite available in the market, the report segments the market into Natural Graphite, Synthetic Graphite. The Natural Graphite market accounted for the largest market share in 2016, mainly owing to its low price structure.

At present, the major manufacturers of natural & synthetic graphite are South Sea Graphite, Haida Graphite, Yixiang Group, BTR, National de Grafite, Northeast Asia Mineral Resources, Aoyu Graphite Group, Xincheng New Material, SGL, Tiansheng Nonmetal Ind, etc. The top five of them is holding about 41% sales market share in 2016.

Global Natural & Synthetic Graphite market size will increase to 950 Million US$ by 2025, from 930 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 0.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Natural & Synthetic Graphite.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Natural & Synthetic Graphite capacity, production, value, price and market share of Natural & Synthetic Graphite in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

South Sea Graphite

Haida Graphite

Yixiang Group

BTR

National de Grafite

Northeast Asia Mineral Resources

Aoyu Graphite Group

Xincheng New Material

SGL

Tiansheng Nonmetal Ind

Xinghe Graphite

Heijin Graphite

Imerys Graphite & Carbon

Agrawal Graphite Industries

Jinhuafeng Graphite

Fangda Carbon

Graphit Kropfmuhl AG

Grafitbergbau Kaisersberg

Fuda Graphite

Fenlu Graphite

Black Dragon Graphite

Huangyu Graphite

Puchen Graphite

Koh-i-Noor Grafit Sro

Tirupati Graphite

Xincheng Graphite

Jinhui Graphite

Yanxin Graphite

Shida Carbon

Natural & Synthetic Graphite Breakdown Data by Type

Natural Graphite

Synthetic Graphite

Natural & Synthetic Graphite Breakdown Data by Application

Refractories

Metallurgy

Parts and components

Batteries

Other

Natural & Synthetic Graphite Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Natural & Synthetic Graphite Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Natural & Synthetic Graphite capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Natural & Synthetic Graphite manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Natural & Synthetic Graphite :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



