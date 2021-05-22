Global Nematicides Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Description Nematicides are chemical used to kill parasitic roundworms. Commonly used nematicide is aldicarb. However, usage of aldicarb is banned in advanced countries because of the danger it is to humans.DBCP was also used as a nematicide but now its use is limited due to effect of humans.With the decrease of arable land has increased demand for high yield crops.Government funding is given to manufacture bio-pesticides.

End User/Technology

The repetitive use of the few currently available commercial nematicides and the subsequent increase of microbial biodegradation in soil, led to low efficacy on nematode control under field conditions. On the other hand, high nematode population favors secondary infestations with other soil pathogens that even lead to total crop damage. Thus, new molecules with high nematocidal are needed as potential prototypes for synthesis of new nematocidal compounds by the industry. In recent years, botanical species are studied and exploited in terms of nematocidal properties in the frame of integrated crop management programs

Market Dynamics

Ease of use, widening the area of applications,increasing demand for bio-nematicides and the ever-increasing agricultural produce are factors driving the nematicides. Increased consciousness about food safety and quality and low per capita application of nematicides is severely hindering its growth in developed countries although demand is rising in rest of the world.Demand for bio-nematicides is fuelled by awareness of people and rising demand for organic food over food exposed to chemicals.

Developed nations have relatively fewer nematodes of major economic importance in the field and greenhouse vegetable crops, due to unfavorable climatic conditions. Despite many product cancellations and restrictions on the use and lower rates of biodegradation, nematicides are still widely used.

Market segmentation

Based onproducts:

Organophospates

carbamates

bio-nematicides

Based on geography

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of The World

Based ondelivery

Fumigants

Contact Applicators

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America was the largest consumer of nematicides followed by Europe. However, these are banned because of the adverse health effects on humans.With rising population and rapid urbanization, there was less arable land to grow food.This coupled with rapid industrialization in China and India, led to increased use of nematicides in Asia-Pacific. Middle-East and Latin America also have huge market potential.



BASF SE

Bayer CropScience AG

The Dow Chemical Company

Mosanto Company

Syngenta AG

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

US and Canada Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific